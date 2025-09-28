Jaguars at 49ers: Week 4 Live Game Thread
The Jacksonville Jaguars have gotten off to an impressive 2-1 start to the 2025 NFL season, but they've yet to tally a true statement win this year. This is evidenced by the doubt still surrounding this team heading into its Week 4 clash with the San Francisco 49ers.
Jacksonville was able to open the campaign with a 26-10 domination of the Carolina Panthers. While the Jaguars' defense was excellent in that game, and the offense did more than enough to get the victory, beating down on a bottom-feeder at home isn't exactly proof that this team is ready to contend this year.
They followed that up with a disappointing loss on the road to the Cincinnati Bengals. In that one, they failed to capitalize on some key opportunities, including Joe Burrow's exit after three drives and three interceptions from backup quarterback Jake Browning. However, they bounced back with a divisional upset over the Houston Texans.
Jaguars need to prove themselves vs. 49ers
The Jacksonville Jaguars' latest win was a critical one for their chances to win the AFC South. It moved them to 2-1 on the year and 1-0 in the division, putting them in hot pursuit of the undefeated Indianapolis Colts. The Colts face a tough task in Week 4 trying to get a win on the road against the Los Angeles Rams.
This opens the door for Jacksonville to even the score with Indianapolis. Of course, that requires the Colts to lose and the Jaguars to get their first win away from EverBank Stadium under Head Coach Liam Coen. Like Indianapolis, Jacksonville is also matched up with a prospective title contender in Week 4, taking on the San Francisco 49ers.
49ers are vulnerable
So far, the Niners have yet to lose a game this year. However, their wins haven't been all that impressive. This season, they've narrowly edged out the Seattle Seahawks in the opener, squeaked by a 0-3 New Orleans Saints team in Week 2, and needed a game-winning field goal to down the now 2-2 Arizona Cardinals.
San Francisco also comes into Week 4 with a huge disadvantage on the injury report. The Jaguars will be without linebacker Yasir Abdullah and offensive lineman Wyatt Milum, while Dyami Brown has a questionable tag.
However, the 49ers won't have Nick Bosa or Brandon Aiyuk. Brock Purdy hurried back from a turf toe injury to take over for Mac Jones, who aggravated a PCL sprain this week. Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, and Renardo Green are all questionable for San Fran, among others. Be sure to keep up with our updates on this live game thread.
