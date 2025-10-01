Jaguars Rally Behind Liam Coen — Here’s What He Did Right
When Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen had a fiery exchange with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh after the Jaguars' 26-21 win in Week 4, it set social media ablaze like no other Jaguars moment in recent memory.
And while opinions on Coen's flare-up with Saleh might vary in the national media and across different fan bases, there is no question the impact that Coen's attitude and passion have had on the Jaguars' locker room as a whole.
“I mean, I think we're all competitive. We're all competitive in this, we're playing a competitive sport for our jobs and we're all in it together," Coen said this week.
"I appreciate everybody obviously playing the way that they played, the physicality, the chip on their shoulder right now that we're playing with and as much as our locker room can continue to buy into that edge and playing with an edge and competing with an edge and preparing with an edge, I only think it's going to help us as we move forward as a team.”
Locker Room Speaks Up
Player by player, the Jaguars locker room has rallied behind Coen since his interaction with Saleh, showing the impact that his coaching style has had on the Jaguars.
“Absolutely. I think passion can kind of look like aggression when you don't know what you're looking at and I want a passionate leader," Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck said on Monday. "So, it's good to see that this stuff matters just as much to him as it does to all of us and proud of my head coach.”
“Yeah, I mean, he cares. I've said this too; he cares immensely. He's emotionally invested, and that's a good—in this job and in his job, that's a normal thing. It's hard not to be," Jaguars center Robert Hainsey said.
"You have to care a lot to be willing to do what it takes to get to the level we want to get to, and yeah, I think we all love seeing that because it makes you want to go play for him, and I do, and we all do. And that's an unbelievable trait for a coach to have.”
