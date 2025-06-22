Jaguars Set to Turn Inexperience Into Results
The Jacksonville Jaguars are embarking into a whole new world with a brand new staff that isn't much older than some of their veteran players.
While there is a remarkable amount of excitement regarding fresh systems and a youthful culture, the experience factor of Liam Coen's stable of minds is a potential hurdle in Duval. Beat Writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars on SI, John Shipley, spoke about this in a recent episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.
"The final, I'd say, quote, unquote, concern for the Jaguars heading into 2025 season has to center around just sheer inexperience on the coaching staff. I'm a big fan of the hires they made. I went throughout the off-season saying that Liam Coen was1A and 1B with Ben Johnson in terms of their preferences. I had Liam Cohen right when the job opened, as the second-best possible candidate in all of football to take this job. So I'm a big Liam Coen fan, but [a] rookie head coach, rookie offensive coordinator, rookie defensive coordinator. There is definitely a bit of inexperience for the Jaguars on the coaching staff," Shipley said.
"With [a] first year General Manager [James Gladstone], First Year Executive Vice President Tony Boselli, you know, the inexperience is kind of rampant throughout and they have added some guys, especially in the front office, [Senior Assistant to the Genera Manager] Brian Xanders comes to mind, who have experience and who have done it before and done it for a long time. And there were a couple guys on the offensive side of ball. Bill Sheridan, on defense, comes to mind right away. Ron Milus''.
"But overall, you know, there's a reason that this team was talking to Ron Rivera about a potential role on the staff before he went over to become the czar of Cal football. They very much wanted an experienced voice on the staff, and little Shipley nugget, he's not the only one they were considering. We'll see if that happens in the future, but he's not the only, I'd say, person with vast years of experience in the NFL and even head coaching experience, who at one point they were considering adding to the staff."
Teams have employed methods like this quite a bit throughout the years, and it has had different varying levels of success. Last year, the Raiders brought in veteran coaches Norv Turner, Rob Ryan, and Marvin Lewis, while Joe Philbin joined the staff in Vegas this season. But a move like bringing in a Rivera or another former coach to aid a young, but potentially brilliant staff like Coen's could provide the experience-factor to not only grow a youthful team, but to season it's field management.
Shipley summed it all up well by concluding, "So we'll see. You know what happens in the years moving forward. But to call it an inexperienced staff isn't a criticism. It's just a reality of where things are, and we will see how they face that inexperience and how they mature over the course of the next season."
Learning on the job isn't a bad thing, especially when you have fresh and innovative minds. The concept of adding mentorship to the mix, however, would be a great tactic to mature the youth movement of minds at a faster, but potentially productive pace.
