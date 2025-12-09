Former NFL GM Gives Jaguars Their Due

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With one month left in the season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have put things together for one of their best seasons in recent memory.

It has taken a lot for the Jaguars to get to this point, and there are plenty of people who deserve credit for it. Obviously, the locker room deserves recognition, as does head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone, executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli, and owner Shad Khan.

It is the entire operation that has stood out to one former rival AFC South general manager. Ex-Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon pointed out on CBS Sports what has impressed him so much about the Jaguars and their 9-4 start.

"Shoutout to James Gladstone ... very few people had the Jaguars [making] the playoffs."@RanCarthon credits the Jaguars' front office for their success during the 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/EHm9Kon8XK — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 8, 2025

"Shout out to James Gladstone and Tony Boselli and the job that those guys have been able to do, just in terms of the player acquisition. You talked about it to start the season, very few people had Jaguars even in the hunt to even make the playoffs, and now we're talking about them finishing possibly the second best team in the entire AFC," he said.

"And a lot of that has to do with the players that they've been able to acquire, the head coach that they were able to get."

Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone, left, and Tony Boselli, Jacksonville Jaguars Executive Vice President of football operations walk on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coen, Gladstone and Boselli seem to be exactly what the Jaguars have been missing during the Khan era. The Jaguars have had three previous winning seasons under Khan: 10 wins in 2017 and nine wins in 2022 and 2023. The Jaguars hit nine wins in just 13 games under the new regime, and two more wins would make this the best team the Jaguars have ever had under Khan.

"And we talked about culture, the culture that they are establishing. You got guys like Devin Lloyd playing out of their mind. Had eight tackles and another interception today, I think it was on the first drive of the game," Carthon said.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, left, talks with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, right, after the. Jacksonville Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday June 10, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"You're seeing all these guys who have talent, who are now stepping up and making the plays that we've always wanted to see them make. And again, you are seeing Trevor Lawrence -- I think Trevor Lawrence probably played as good as we've seen him play a in recent time I'll say today. But again, this Jacksonville team is a good football team. They have to finish it."

The Jaguars next have the New York Jets at home, a game they are slotted to be heavy favorites in.

Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone, left and Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli, center, all talk with Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

