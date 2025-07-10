Jaguars Rank Near Bottom of NFL O-Lines
The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into what seems to be a "make or break" season. With a new coaching staff and high draft pick rookies like the phenomenal Travis Hunter, the expectations just keep rising and rising.
Although the Jags went 4-13 last season, many fans and analysts are treating the team as if they're supposed to make the Playoffs in 2025. But aside from the stacked offensive and defensive skill players, what will ultimately win Jacksonville its season is its offensive line.
Pro Football Focus ranked the Jaguars' o-line at 26th out of the 32 NFL teams. Pro Football and Sports Network had a similar sentiment, ranking the team at 22nd overall and giving the team a 2024 regular season grade of 69.9 (D+).
"The Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive line adapted quite impressively this year," wrote PFSN. "Losing your left tackle to a mid-season trade and then enduring regular quarterback changes can be tough. Nevertheless, Jacksonville’s pass-blocking numbers were fairly good.
"The Jaguars ranked second in pressure rate allowed (27.5%) but were helped by the tendency toward a quick-release passing game (2.68-second time to throw; fifth-quickest). Jacksonville’s 20th-ranked PBWR tells you a lot about how this line performed when asked to block for any significant length of time."
Jaguars' offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett has actively encouraged competition within his group this offseason. Jacksonville even got rid of position names, since he believes that anyone can play anywhere along the line; they just need to find their best fit.
Sarrett will have to focus on the run defense, as that was the team's biggest weakness in 2024.
The run game was certainly an issue, with just 0.74 RBYBC/rush (25th) and a 23rd-placed ranking in RBWR," PFSN continued. "Those aren’t lethal numbers for a ground game, but the run blocking is the lesser part of this OL’s skill set.
"The Jaguars have been very active in free agency so far, adding Robert Hainsey, Chuma Edoga, and Patrick Mekari. That should help boost their offensive line play, but none of them are enough to see them climb in these rankings. They are a solid trio, but none of them give this line a feel of significant improvement."
