Travis Hunter Lands on Impressive Mock Team
Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter is already a Heisman Trophy winner. Could an Olympic gold medal be in his future next?
It will be a few more years until we see if that is any kind of reality, but the NFL's entrance into the world of flag football has at least made it a realistic possibility.
In a recent list by ESPN's Matt Bown that put together the best 10-man flag football team, Hunter landed a spot as one of the team's cornerbacks.
"There's no way Hunter wasn't going to be on this list, as Team USA can easily build in a package on offense for the two-way star. Still, Hunter's main role in the Olympics would be on the defensive side of the ball, where he can bring a playmaking element to the field," Bowen said.
"Hunter, who had nine interceptions over three college seasons, has elite ball skills and the coverage instincts to create turnovers for the U.S. He can get a jump on throws and take the ball away. Plus, interceptions can still be returned for touchdowns in flag football -- don't be surprised if Hunter sprints one back to the house."
Thanks to Hunter's two-way talent and experience at both receiver and defensive back, he seems like the perfect player for flag football reps. Now, we will wait to see if he is one of the NFL players to dip his toes in the pool.
"While USA Football will make the final call on who makes the team, I wanted to project the best roster for the United States in 2028. The team is expected to be a mixture of flag football specialists and NFL talent, but I focused on just NFL and college football players in this exercise," Bowen said.
"Olympic rosters are expected to be 10 players deep, with no limit on the amount of players at each position. For my picks, I used NFL FLAG's official positions: quarterback, running back, wide receiver and center on offense; rusher, defensive back and safety on defense. I also noted my interpretation of the necessary skills for each role, listed alternate players who could slot in and even suggested one offensive play for this roster to blow away the competition."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on Hunter and the flag football Olympic team.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE