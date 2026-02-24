What the Jaguars Have To Prioritize in the Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars don't own their first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, thanks to a gamble they made last season during the drafting process. It's still up in the air if their trade was worth it or not, but seeing as they finished first in their division, it wasn't a premium pick they gave up to move up in the draft.

Travis Hunter needs to have a successful 2026 in order for this move not to be labelled a mistake, which I'm confident he can do now that they're emphasizing his impact on the defensive side of the ball. Even without their first-round pick, what should the Jaguars be prioritizing throughout the draft process?

Biggest Need in the Draft

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) high-fives fans after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Edwards writes for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article breaking down each team's biggest needs in the draft. For the Jaguars, they have to keep their defensive line in mind as they navigate the draft with their nine total draft picks.

"The buzz has indicated Travis Hunter Jr. will move to cornerback full-time next season, which is probably the best usage of his talent. Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers will presumably be back at receiver. The offensive line could use some fine-tuning, but defensive line and safety are the biggest needs. Linebacker could be added if Devin Lloyd departs in free agency", said Edwards.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) stands on the field during pregame warmups against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Devin Lloyd will likely leave in free agency, which causes more of a strain on their defense. Their defense is why they were able to take such a leap forward last season; if they don't invest their resources in it, it will regress and result in them not building on this success.

I don't think offensive weapons should be an immediate priority for them, even with the loss of Hunter on that side. Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr. have a lot left in the tank, and Parker Washington can continue to ascend as one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Liam Coen showcased his offensive prowess in his first year as their head coach, and now he must demonstrate that he can successfully build them up through the draft.

Especially without a first-round selection, all of the pressure is on him and James Gladstone to find a diamond in the rough and address a defense that projects to regress next season. While not helping out their defensive line, a player like D'Angelo Ponds would give their defense a boost next season.

