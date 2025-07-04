Predicting the Jaguars Rushing Stat Leaders for 2025
Change has been brewing for the Jacksonville Jaguars has the team looks to rebound in a big way under head coach Liam Coen.
The Jaguars will likely have a new approach to their offensive system in 2025 as Coen implements one of the most unique and creative run games in the NFL to Jacksonville's offensive personnel. The players that could thrive are the projected top-four running backs on the roster: Tank Bigsby, Travis Etienne, Bhayshul Tuten, and LeQuint Allen.
I wrote last week how Coen could be the answer to the Jaguars run game. His installments of numerous run game concepts allow for multiple backs to have significant roles throughout the season as was demonstrated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the young running back trio of Bucky Irving, Sean Tucker, and Rachaad White.
With that in mind, I decided to make some statistical predictions for the Jaguars running backs and who will be the rushing leaders on the squad this season under Coen. Keep in mind, this is under the assumption that Coen keeps four tailbacks on the final 53-man roster in late August and how he deployed is runners last season with the Buccaneers. Let's dive in.
Travis Etienne, fifth-year
Stat prediction: 650-plus yards, three touchdowns
As rough as it is to say, it is hard to have confidence in Etienne staying healthy an entire season with his injury history. However, he is slated to be the top tailback on the Jaguars offense in the final year of his contract as Coen is, for all intents and purposes, stuck with the former first-round pick. Etienne should fit well in the zone blocking concepts with his one-cut style and lateral agility.
Tank Bigsby, third-year
Stat prediction: 850-plus yards, three touchdowns
I'm higher on Bigsby as a player and running back in Coen's system. I envision him to continue his increase in production from year to year and his yards per attempt should increase in this system after, at points, being run into the ground in last year's offense from time to time. Bigsby has the vision, quickness, and balance to post career-high rushing yard totals.
Bhayshul Tuten, Rookie
Stat prediction: 900-plus yards, six touchdowns
Call this my one of my bold predictions for the 2025 season in Jacksonville. Tuten must protect the football and that will be a big determining factor in how much playing time he gets this season. However, he has game-changing explosion and speed that the Jaguars have been lacking for some time, and he has the vision, balance, and enough leg-churn to produce in a big way as a rookie while forming a formidable top run game under Coen.
LeQuint Allen, Rookie
Stat prediction: 200-plus yards, one touchdown
Don't expect much prediction from Allen in his rookie year as he will be buried in this competitive running back room. The Jaguars likely envision him in the Etienne role in 2026 with his pass-catching ability and versatility as a runner. He'll see occasional snaps throughout the season but expectations should be tempered as a rookie.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and react to these projections now!
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.