Three Favorite Players from Jaguars 2025 Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a busy offseason with new coaches, front office, and faces on the current 90-man roster. Head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone have worked diligently to construct the current roster into the vision they have for what this year's team could become.
The NFL Draft seems to be deemed a success for the organization after a blockbuster trade-up in the first round for two-way superstar Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall. Jacksonville had nine selections overall with eight of their choices being players who participated in the Senior Bowl in the early portions of the pre-draft process.
Hunter is an obvious favorite from the Jaguars draft as the top player from the selection process. However, after completing draft reviews of the remaining eight rookies from this year's rookie class, I've decided to share my three favorite selections. Let's take a closer look.
OL Wyatt Milum, West Virginia (Round 3, No. 89 overall)
I love bullies- bullies in the trenches, to be exact. Milum is that, providing great power and tenacity at the point of attack that will be valued well in the Jaguars wide-zone blocking scheme. Coen will utilize a diverse set of run concepts that Milum could thrive with, whether that's trap, wham, or GT (guard-tackle) counter.
Milum fits perfectly as a zone-blocker that can move laterally with sufficient mobility and grips that allow him to latch on and steer defenders away from the play. He held his own against No. 3 overall selection Abdul Carter when the Mountaineers played Penn State in the 2024 season opener. Milum projects well as a future starter at left guard.
RB Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech (Round 4, No. 104)
I would be lying if I said the ball security issues didn't scare me- Tuten has eight career fumbles and that is likely due to a lack of discipline with protecting the ball with two hands, and his hands are fair small. However, it is hard for me not to love the skill set he possesses as a perfect fit in this offense.
Tuten will be a future starter of this Jaguars backfield and it is only matter of when, not if. He offers great vision, balance, density in his frame, and jaw-dropping explosiveness that Jacksonville has missed for some time. This is a back Coen hasn't had before and could open a whole new can of worms (the good ones) for this offense in the near-future.
RB LeQuint Allen, Syracuse (Round 7, No. 236 overall)
Allen was a Top 10-graded running back during the pre-draft process and one of "my guys" from the class overall. This is a Travis Etienne clone if I've ever seen one in terms of the style of play and role he could have in Jacksonville. Allen was one of my highest-graded tailbacks in the draft by the way of pass-catching and pass protection, a tremendous value in today's game.
Allen brings vision, an ample passing down profile, and alignment versatile skill player who can play in the slot or outwide in empty gun formations while being a reliable option in the pasing game out of the backfield. It would not surprise me if the former Syracuse standout is one of the leading tailbacks for the Jaguars by the end of the 2026 campaign.
