Liam Coen Gives Final Word on Monumental Colts Battle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen gave his closing remarks on Indianapolis Colts week on Friday, and we were there for it all.

For Coen and the Jaguars, their focus this week for the Colts game has been clear. The Jaguars are not making the game anything more than it is, but they also know exactly what is at stake.

Each week, Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli says the next week is the biggest game in franchise history. This is something the Jaguars have taken with them into each game, even against the last-place Tennessee Titans last week. Now, it is perhaps more true than it has ever been.

“Yeah, that's definitely something that Tony's mentioned a lot, and it kind of goes into the same theme of trying to go 1-0 each week. Because you truly cannot take for granted any of these opportunities in the National Football League," Coen said on Friday about the mindset.

"You take one of those for granted, and you're going to see yourself on the bad end of maybe a game you feel like you should win, or you've gotten to a point in the season where you feel you're going to win a game like that, and then, oh, shoot, you just laid an egg. And we’ve felt that before, we have. We have felt that in terms of not taking for granted when you're in a pretty cool position, a position to take advantage of the moment."

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen smiles to the crowd as he walks of the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have been at both ends of this experience in 2025. Some big games have seen them come through in critical clutch moments, snatching victory away in the final minutes of the games. Others have seen the Jaguars fail to take advantage of the situations they have out themselves in, and that is what the Jaguars must avoid this weekend.

"And you look at some of those big games that we have had here so far this season, and you look at obviously San Francisco, and you look at Kansas City, and you look at some of those games that we have taken advantage of the moment," Coen said.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"And then you look at obviously Houston's second half and not taking advantage of it, so now you feel that way, and you know what that feels like, that approach needs to remain for four quarters.”

