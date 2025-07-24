Jaguars HC Liam Coen Doesn't Have to Worry About BTJ
The Jacksonville Jaguars are now in training at the Miller Electric Training Center in Northern Florida, and in his initial camp as a head coach, Liam Coen will be seeing a lot of aspects of his team that look good and some that need work.
After drops on the first day, some by second-year star receiver Brian Thomas Jr., Coen had the opportunity to address the miscues and lift one of his franchise's brightest playmakers. When asked about how he encourages BTJ and any of his players after his first real day back.
“I mean, ultimately, we had a few drops today, right? We had three of them, I think to my knowledge. That’s part of the game," said Coen. "It’s a physical mistake. He didn’t mean to do it. He didn’t try to do it intentionally."
Coen continued regarding why mistakes happen early on in camp, especially to the best of players after a long layoff.
"It’s usually what happens when you lose your legs a little and you lose a little focus. So, hey,
man, let’s move on. We’ve got to be short memory, all of us at all times, speaking of myself.
Play the next play. Nothing matters but the next play."
Ads for Brian Thomas Jr., there's absolutely no need to worry about No. 17, as the future looks bright for the 22-year-old. The phenom is poised to pick up where he left off in 2024. The rookie receiver had three of his four 100-yard games in the final quarter of his season, including a season-high of 132 yards in Vegas, after scoring two touchdowns the week before against the New York Jets.
All in all, Thomas ended his first year in the league with 1,282 yards on 87 catches and two 10 trips to the end zone.
In his first year, Coen will be finding ways to relate situations to his players, likening professional football to the game of golf, where a short memory is imperative to move forward.
'It’s so much like a golfer, being a caddy as a coach. Next shot mentality, next play mentality, let’s move on. You can’t do anything about it.”
While Liam Coen is just getting started leading a professional football team as the guy in the big chair, he's most definitely not looking for his next gig, nowhere near it. However, if he feels the need for moonlighting, the 39-year-old can always pick up a few bucks in the offseason on the PGA Tour or his local country club as a caddy.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE