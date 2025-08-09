Jaguar Report

Why Jaguars' Jourdan Lewis Believes in Travis Hunter

Jourdan Lewis has described a talented, young Jaguar as having unmatched mental fortitude. Who was the recipient of that praise?

Bryan Anthony Davis

Jacksonville Jaguars saftey Eric Murray (29) and cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) drill during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars saftey Eric Murray (29) and cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) drill during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

There are so many opinions out there about the No. 2 Overall Selection for Liam Coen's Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Draft, Travis Hunter, and his attempt to play both receiver and cornerback on a full-time schedule. It is much talked about because it not as a part-time novelty act like his college coach and mentor at Jackson State, Deion Sanders. However, most of the chatter comes from different area codes.

But getting the perspective of the people in-house matters more, especially from an accomplished pro such as CB Jourdan Lewis, who sees Hunter in practice as a teammate and competitor, but also as a mentor. Lewis recently spoke on Travis' rookie progress.

Lewis on what he likes about WR/DB Travis Hunter switching between offense and defense.

Jourdan Lewis
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) answers questions after the Jaguar’s 12th NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“His willingness to go do it. He wants to prove people wrong," said LewisI feel like that’s the type of mindset you have to have to go and be the ultimate competitor out here. Of course, he has all the
skill sets, but I think it’s the mental aspect of it that makes him different.”

Rookies sometimes get frustrated, especially when told that they aren't good enough. Lewis does not see that as an obstacle for the Heisman Winner.

Lewis on if Hunter gets motivated or frustrated by being doubted

“Yeah. Yeah, I feel like that’s something he kind of hangs his hat on because there’s a lot of naysayers out there on him. But he comes out here and performs every single day.”He’s going to show you. He’s going to try and do it tenfold and make sure that he puts his best foot forward in doing both things, and whatever they ask him to do, he wants to do it at full speed. So, like I said, his mental fortitude for it is unmatched.”

Hunter on how Lewis has taken him under his wing

Hunter appreciates Lewis for his leadership and even has a nickname for his mentor.

“J-Lew, he’s an old head, so it's pretty fun to just learn from the guys that've been here, that’ve been doing it for a long time," Hunter said. "He's like an uncle to me. They've been here for a long time, so I just go and follow their footsteps and listen to the advice that they give me."

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on Lewis and Hunter and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars and more when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Bryan Anthony Davis
BRYAN ANTHONY DAVIS

Bryan Anthony Davis is a successful journalist with extensive experience as both a broadcaster and a writer. A graduate of Pittsburgh, he joins the On SI team as a contributor covering college football and the NFL.