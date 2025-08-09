Why Jaguars' Jourdan Lewis Believes in Travis Hunter
There are so many opinions out there about the No. 2 Overall Selection for Liam Coen's Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Draft, Travis Hunter, and his attempt to play both receiver and cornerback on a full-time schedule. It is much talked about because it not as a part-time novelty act like his college coach and mentor at Jackson State, Deion Sanders. However, most of the chatter comes from different area codes.
But getting the perspective of the people in-house matters more, especially from an accomplished pro such as CB Jourdan Lewis, who sees Hunter in practice as a teammate and competitor, but also as a mentor. Lewis recently spoke on Travis' rookie progress.
Lewis on what he likes about WR/DB Travis Hunter switching between offense and defense.
“His willingness to go do it. He wants to prove people wrong," said LewisI feel like that’s the type of mindset you have to have to go and be the ultimate competitor out here. Of course, he has all the
skill sets, but I think it’s the mental aspect of it that makes him different.”
Rookies sometimes get frustrated, especially when told that they aren't good enough. Lewis does not see that as an obstacle for the Heisman Winner.
Lewis on if Hunter gets motivated or frustrated by being doubted
“Yeah. Yeah, I feel like that’s something he kind of hangs his hat on because there’s a lot of naysayers out there on him. But he comes out here and performs every single day.”He’s going to show you. He’s going to try and do it tenfold and make sure that he puts his best foot forward in doing both things, and whatever they ask him to do, he wants to do it at full speed. So, like I said, his mental fortitude for it is unmatched.”
Hunter on how Lewis has taken him under his wing
Hunter appreciates Lewis for his leadership and even has a nickname for his mentor.
“J-Lew, he’s an old head, so it's pretty fun to just learn from the guys that've been here, that’ve been doing it for a long time," Hunter said. "He's like an uncle to me. They've been here for a long time, so I just go and follow their footsteps and listen to the advice that they give me."
