Why the Jaguars Will Defeat the Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars need a big win in Week 13, and they are not overlooking the Tenneessee Titans as they search for it.

In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss the Jaguars' tilt with the Titans and why we think Jacksonville will leave Nashville with an 8-4 record.

To watch today's episode, view below.

Simply put, this is not a game the Jaguars should lose on paper. The NFL is truly an "anything can happen" league, and the Titans have lost their last three games in narrower fashion than the early-season troubles. But the Jaguars have a team that is playing for real stakes right now, and the feeling at the Miller Electric Center this week was that they are not taking it for granted.

There is also the fact that the Jaguars are getting a few key players back on the field after injuries in right tackle Anton Harrison, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., and cornerback Jourdan Lewis. Against a bottom-ranked passing offense like Tennessee's, the return of Lewis could be especially impactful.

“Yeah, it's great to see him back out on the practice field as much as possible. And I think Jourdan's done a great job of helping those other guys as much as possible without being out on the grass on Sundays. As much as you can get him out there—he's just the confidence, the swagger, the communication, the way he sees the game, that always helps when you got a guy out there," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday.

"When you have captains not out in the grass, it's always hard. And a playmaker, he's made some critical plays for us this season. Been very pleased, as I've mentioned, with Jarrian [CB Jarrian Jones] with Bras [CB Christian Braswell], with those guys that have stepped up and had to play a little bit more because of J-Lew being out. So, you feel confident in those guys for sure, but it's always nice to have that depth back.”

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars are healthy and peaking at the right time. Add in the fact that they have something to play for while the Titans are one the verge of another NFL-worst finish, and the Jaguars have everything going their way ahead of kickoff in Nashville -- they just have to make sure they can actually make it happen and continue their push.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.