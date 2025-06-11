Jaguars HC Liam Coen on the Growth of Travis Hunter
Now that the Jaguars opened up minicamp earlier this week, all eyes are still on rookie wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter. Hunter is a special talent who will be big for the Jaguars on both sides of the ball.
The Jacksonville Jaguars moved up in the 2025 NFL Draft and selected Hunter with the second overall pick. It sent shock waves around the National Football League because everyone was surprised to see a team pass on a very special talent like Hunter, who you do not see often come out of the draft.
Hunter plays both ways. He is a wide receiver on the offensive side of the ball, and on the defensive side, he plays cornerback. It has been important for Hunter to let everyone know he wants to play both ways in the NFL and if they do not let him, it will be wasting his talent. And by the Jaguars trading up to pick him, and signs point to them letting him play both ways next season.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talked about the growth he has seen in Hunter since they selected him a couple of months ago.
“I think both physically and mentally there’s been some growth," said Coen. "I saw some muscles coming out of his arms. He’s done a great job. In the weight room, with the conditioning, he’s doing multiple meetings a day. I’d have to go back and watch the tape and see how he actually performed, but as you know, on defense as a DB, usually if they’re not calling your name, it’s typically a good thing. So, I’ll have to go back and watch, but I think he’s done a nice job in terms of communicating with the guys."
"He has a little bit of a benefit of knowing some of our plays in some ways, but I don’t think that’s made any changes. Maybe, like, formally, he can anticipate a little bit more, but he’s also a little bit behind, obviously. From a terminology and defensive communication perspective, I thought he did a good job. He integrates himself so well with those guys, no matter what. So, I think he’s had some progress, for sure.”
“I guess a little bit because it’s something you don’t see every day, right? For him, though, it just seems pretty normal. I think what helps him kind of do things right a lot is that he’s so well conditioned that, from a mental fatigue standpoint, it doesn't seem to occur all that much out here where he can kind of just run. He’s been in the altitude for a few years now.
