Jaguars Training Camp: 5 Bold Observations on Day 13
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up their 13th day of training camp on Monday, their first practice since their preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers
So, what did we see from the Jaguars' practice at the Miller Electric Center? We break it down below.
No Tyson Campbell
The biggest story of the Jaguars' practice on Monday was the absence of cornerback Tyson Campbell, who head coach Liam Coen said was day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Campbell played the entire first drive of Saturday's game against the Steelers and did not leave with an injury, but it is clear he is dealing with something.
The Jaguars are starting to get thin at cornerback with Campbell and Montaric Brown both missing practice. Christian Braswell got the nod at cornerback with the starting defense on Monday since Travis Hunter was on offense for most of the day. The cornerback room could be a problem if Campbell misses time.
Dennis Gardeck Returns
The Jaguars saw linebacker Dennis Gardeck return to team drills for the first time since joining the franchise, with Gardeck taking a spot at the strong side linebacker role. Gardeck had been praciticng to the side for the last few weeks as he rehabbed from his ACL injury, but Monday gave him a chance to work with the entire defense.
As long as Gardeck is able to play in Week 1, he could give the Jaguars an interesting weapon on both defense and special teams. He can drop in coverage and rush off the edge, while Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell completely gushed about him and his special teams value after practice.
Travis Etienne Leads the Way
Travis Etienne was the clear No. 1 running back in Saturday's preseason opener against the Steelers, taking all the reps with the first-team offense and getting three touches with the top unit. Etienne had an impressive practice on Monday, too, even if it was a padless practice that included some extended walkthroughs.
Etienne got the lion's share of the reps with the top offense on Monday and had two impressive runs that saw him hit the third level. The momentum is seemingly continue to build for Etienne as training camp marches on.
Patrick Mekari's Interesting Role
The Jaguars did not have right tackle Anton Harrison on the field on Monday due to what head coach Liam Coen called an excused personal abscence. With Harrison out and swing tackle Cole Van Lanen also not practicing, the Jaguars were able to put Patrick Mekari's versatility to use as he took over at right tackle next to right guard Chuma Edoga.
It is interesting that Mekari went to tackle and Edoga stayed at guard as opposed to the other way around. Mekari started camp at guard, but Edoga has taken all first-team snaps at right guard since he had a back injury early on in training camp. Could Mekari see a similar fill-in role during the regular season?
Play of the Day
The best play of the relatively toned-down practice was Parker Washington with a terrific high-point touchdown in seven-on-seven drills. A defensive back was draped all over him, and it didn't matter.
