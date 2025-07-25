How Jaguars WRs Have Blown Away Anthony Campanile
Few people have a better view of the Jacksonville Jaguars' new-look wide receiver room than defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.
With Pro Bowl wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. being joined by No. 2 pick Travis Hunter and free agent wide receiver Dyami Brown, there is a new element of speed and explosiveness in the unit -- an element Campanile has to balance each day as he prepares his defense.
But the more work the wide receiver room creates for Campanile and the Jaguars' defense, the better off the Jaguars' offense will be. And so far, the early reviews from Campanile are more than positive.
“Yeah, it's a great group, and they're hardworking dudes," Campanile said on Thursday.
"They challenge you in practice. You couldn't get a better situation if you're a defensive player than we have here. They get the opportunity to play against great players every day. They really are. It's a great group. It's a special group of guys.”
Leading the group is Thomas, who seems bound for another stellar season after his record-breaking rookie season.
Thomas is amongst the fastest wide receivers in the NFL, while also providing the Jaguars the wide-ranging skill-set that makes him a unique No. 1 wide receiver for Liam Coen's offense.
“He's great. Obviously, he's kind of that silent assassin. He just goes to work. That's one thing I love about him. He's not a big ego, look at me guy. He just goes and puts the work in and makes plays. His speed, his one-on-one ability, it's really impressive," Lawrence said this week.
"And to have him on the outside, that matchup, if they ever want to go one-on-one, we feel like that's a favorable matchup for us, and we're going to win most of them. And then to add the pieces that we've added, only helps that because now you just have so much speed, so much talent everywhere and there's a lot of mismatches. You can't tilt something one way just for BT or then you’ve got some other issues. So, it helps a lot, and I just like the way he approaches his work every day, honestly. Just the way he carries himself.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on Campanile's comments now.
Please let us know your thoughts on Campanile's comments when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE