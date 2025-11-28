Which Key Jaguars Starters Will Miss Titans Clash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without a host of key players this weekend when they take on the Tennessee Titans, including several in the trenches.

The Jaguars officially ruled out defensive end Travon Walker (knee), right guard Patrick Mekari (concussion), offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (calf), and safety Eric Murray (neck) for their Week 13 clash with the Tennessee Titans , which will lead to a reshuffled lineup on both sides of the ball.

Injury Woes

This will be the second game in a row and the third game overall that Walker has missed this season. He injured his knee in Week 11 and missed last week's game against the Arizona Cardinals as a result. Luckily for the Jaguars, rookie defensive end Danny Striggow will be available against the Titans after being limited on Thursday and Friday with a knee injury.

“Yeah, it's just day-to-day for us. It's at this point, pain, there's things that we can control and there's things you can't. And this is one of those that we can't really control. It's an injury that we have to deal with and hopefully we get him back as soon as possible," Jaguars head coach Liam Coe said on Friday.

On the bright side for the Jaguars, it appears they will be getting a few key pieces back this week who have missed the last few games, starting with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and cornerback Jourdan Lewis. Thomas has missed the last three games and Lewis has missed most of the last four.

“Yeah, it's great to see him back out on the practice field as much as possible. And I think Jourdan's done a great job of helping those other guys as much as possible without being out on the grass on Sundays," Coen said about Lewis.

"As much as you can get him out there—he's just the confidence, the swagger, the communication, the way he sees the game, that always helps when you got a guy out there. When you have captains not out in the grass, it's always hard. And a playmaker, he's made some critical plays for us this season. Been very pleased, as I've mentioned, with Jarrian [CB Jarrian Jones] with Bras [CB Christian Braswell], with those guys that have stepped up and had to play a little bit more because of J-Lew being out. So, you feel confident in those guys for sure, but it's always nice to have that depth back.”

