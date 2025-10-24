1 Member of the Jaguars Is an NFL Award Dark Horse
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost practically all of the optimism they built up throughout the summer and in their 4-1 hot start to the 2025 NFL season in their last two games, suffering back-to-back brutal defeats to the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. On the bright side, they have a bye this week to collect themselves.
On the other hand, that's also extra time for pundits and detractors to get their worst takes off before the Jaguars have a chance to prove themselves on the field. Not everyone is overreacting to Jacksonville's two-game losing streak, though.
At the end of the day, they're still 4-3, likely ahead of schedule for a team that just overhauled half of its roster and its entire coaching staff. There is still some belief for the Jaguars out there, reflected in their awards props for this season.
Liam Coen still has some favor
When the Jacksonville Jaguars were 4-1, everyone was ready to anoint Liam Coen as the NFL's next brilliant mastermind. However, their recent two losses have exposed a lot of the team's holes, and with it, some possible missteps from its head coach. The Jaguars' beatdown from the Los Angeles Rams in particular raised some questions about whether Coen was ready to lead a playoff team in his first year.
In that game, the Jaguars gave up multiple chances to kick field goals and cut into the lead, opting to go for it on fourth downs instead. None of the attempts panned out. The decisions were a culmination of Cam Little's wayward 50-yard try earlier in the day and the deficit that Jacksonville was facing. In hindsight, though, the Jaguars potentially left nine points off the board, which could have put them in a position to make this a real contest.
Still, Coen has led this franchise to its best start through seven games in nearly a decade. That has to count for something, especially considering the tough schedule they endured through the early season. FanDuel currently has him tied for 10th in Coach of the Year odds at +3500. He represents Jacksonville's best chance at taking home a major NFL award this year.
Other than Coen, the Jaguars have a few long shots on the board. Trevor Lawrence is +50000 for MVP. Travis Etienne Jr. is +20000 for Offensive Player of the Year. Devin Lloyd is +10000 for Defensive Player of the Year. Travis Hunter Jr. is Jacksonville's next best chance at +4500 for Offensive Rookie of the Year. He's also +5000 for Defensive Rookie of the Year.
