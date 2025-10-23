3 Reasons Travis Hunter Should Be Offense-First After Bye
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of questions to answer in their Week 8 bye after dropping two straight brutal losses against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. This team is still 4-3 with a decent shot to capture the division or make the playoffs as a Wild Card in the AFC, but they'll have to be significantly better than what they showed in their last two outings.
One of the few bright spots in their 35-7 blowout defeat to the Rams was Travis Hunter Jr.'s offensive breakout. He went for eight catches, 101 yards, and a touchdown, showcasing the elite talent he has as a wide receiver. That game, just like every other for the Jaguars this season, raised questions about Hunter Jr.'s usage moving forward.
Coming into the campaign, it was unclear whether the second-overall pick would be better on offense or defense, or where the Jaguars would need his services more. Through seven games, we've gotten the answer to at least one of those questions.
Why Travis Hunter Jr. should see more time on offense this season
1. Brian Thomas Jr.'s injury
Brian Thomas Jr. exited the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half after a very minor collision while running a route. The way he got up and limped off the field didn't look good, though. There's been speculation that he was playing through an existing injury that he reaggravated on that play.
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be hoping that the extra week off will be enough to get him right, but there's some legitimate concern that he could miss extended time. If so, Travis Hunter Jr. might be the best option to step up into the vacated WR1 spot.
2. Drops galore
Drops have been a huge story for the Jaguars this season. It's plagued practically the entire offense, leading to Trevor Lawrence's production getting significantly weighed down by his wide receivers' shortcomings.
Passes in critical moments have hit the turf far too many times for Jacksonville already this year. It should be a huge focal point for the Jaguars during their bye. One thing that should help is targeting Hunter Jr. more, who only has two drops on the season, compared to six for BTJ, four for Parker Washington, and three for Dyami Brown.
3. Montaric Brown's emergence
The Jaguars' secondary looks significantly different this season. With Andrew Wingard stepping in as a starter, the additions of Eric Murray and Jourdan Lewis, and Jacksonville swapping Tyson Campbell for Greg Newsome II, it's almost entirely new faces in the backfield for the Jaguars' defense.
There was another new starter in the last two games, with Montaric "Buster" Brown stepping up. He's played admirably in that span, giving up just seven targets in 66 coverage snaps for 38 total yards. He did allow a touchdown to Davante Adams, but not many defensive backs could have prevented that one from happening.
With his emergence, alongside a fully integrated Newsome II and Jourdan Lewis, the Jaguars have enough talent at corner to succeed on defense. That should free up Hunter Jr. to play more on the offensive side of the ball.
