3 Reasons Travis Hunter Should Be Offense-First After Bye

Travis Hunter Jr.'s split between offense and defense has been a huge topic of discussion for the Jaguars. We're about see a much more lopsided leaning.

Andy Quach

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball against Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) and linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the second half during a NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball against Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) and linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the second half during a NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of questions to answer in their Week 8 bye after dropping two straight brutal losses against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. This team is still 4-3 with a decent shot to capture the division or make the playoffs as a Wild Card in the AFC, but they'll have to be significantly better than what they showed in their last two outings.

One of the few bright spots in their 35-7 blowout defeat to the Rams was Travis Hunter Jr.'s offensive breakout. He went for eight catches, 101 yards, and a touchdown, showcasing the elite talent he has as a wide receiver. That game, just like every other for the Jaguars this season, raised questions about Hunter Jr.'s usage moving forward.

Coming into the campaign, it was unclear whether the second-overall pick would be better on offense or defense, or where the Jaguars would need his services more. Through seven games, we've gotten the answer to at least one of those questions.

Why Travis Hunter Jr. should see more time on offense this season

Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL London, Los Angeles Rams, Brian Thomas Jr.
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reaches for the ball against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1. Brian Thomas Jr.'s injury

Brian Thomas Jr. exited the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half after a very minor collision while running a route. The way he got up and limped off the field didn't look good, though. There's been speculation that he was playing through an existing injury that he reaggravated on that play.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be hoping that the extra week off will be enough to get him right, but there's some legitimate concern that he could miss extended time. If so, Travis Hunter Jr. might be the best option to step up into the vacated WR1 spot.

Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL London, Los Angeles Rams, Parker Washington
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) during the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2. Drops galore

Drops have been a huge story for the Jaguars this season. It's plagued practically the entire offense, leading to Trevor Lawrence's production getting significantly weighed down by his wide receivers' shortcomings.

Passes in critical moments have hit the turf far too many times for Jacksonville already this year. It should be a huge focal point for the Jaguars during their bye. One thing that should help is targeting Hunter Jr. more, who only has two drops on the season, compared to six for BTJ, four for Parker Washington, and three for Dyami Brown.

Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL, Kansas City Chiefs, Montaric Brown, Tyquan Thornton
Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) blocks Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

3. Montaric Brown's emergence

The Jaguars' secondary looks significantly different this season. With Andrew Wingard stepping in as a starter, the additions of Eric Murray and Jourdan Lewis, and Jacksonville swapping Tyson Campbell for Greg Newsome II, it's almost entirely new faces in the backfield for the Jaguars' defense.

There was another new starter in the last two games, with Montaric "Buster" Brown stepping up. He's played admirably in that span, giving up just seven targets in 66 coverage snaps for 38 total yards. He did allow a touchdown to Davante Adams, but not many defensive backs could have prevented that one from happening.

With his emergence, alongside a fully integrated Newsome II and Jourdan Lewis, the Jaguars have enough talent at corner to succeed on defense. That should free up Hunter Jr. to play more on the offensive side of the ball.

