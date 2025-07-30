Which Jaguar Does Liam Coen Call Wise Beyond His Years?
When a coach is hired to assume the big chair for an NFL franchise, there's a period of "getting to know you that occurs. In some instances, preconceived notions disappear, and people find surprise in the fact that they have a lot more in common than they ever dreamed.
Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen has found one of his new players, Travon Walker, to be very introspective and enlightening. Coen spoke of his interactions with his standout defensive end after practice at training camp this week.
Coen on what he has learned about Travon Walker's personality
"Well, he's very serious, but also has just a very genuine, honest way of approaching conversation. He'll ask me questions that not a lot of players will ask. Now, I'm not saying it's more mature than others, but it is for a younger player. He just has a good feel for people, for the team, for the guys, and just ultimately what he wants to accomplish in his career and for this team."
"So, I've been pleased. He's kind of stoic that way, and I think he's a little bit wise beyond his years in some ways in terms of age. But, man, he had a really good practice yesterday. I got to watch the one today. I don't feel like we may have gotten quite as much, but the ball was coming out maybe a little bit more today than it has been, but I've been very pleased. I like Travon a lot.”
Coen on Walker’s spectacular play against Travis Hunter on Monday, Day 5 of Training Camp
There was plenty to like about Travon Walker when No. 44 gave rookie sensation Travis Hunter a welcome to training camp hit on Monday.
“Oh yeah, I saw that on the duo. Yeah, he was standing up, and Travis is in a tight bunch when we're running duo. And Travis has to go block Jourdan Lewis, who's kind of stacked behind Travon. I just saw Travon continuing to widen out and just put his hands right in Travis' head. No, it was good. It was
good for Travis. He goes, ‘Hey, he took himself out of the play.’ So yeah, good answer," said Coach Coen.
If Walker continues to play as wise as he is between the ears, a lot more folks in Duval will have plenty of good things to say about the man they call Tray.
