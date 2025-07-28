Where Does Jaguars OC Grant Udinski See Strength In Offense?
The Jacksonville Jaguars worked diligently in the offseason to upgrade units that have not been performing above average on the NFL level. However, Head Coach Liam Coen has seen some pleasing things all over the practice fields at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Florida.
Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski has seen positives with all of his units, but the offensive line needed a lift, and GM James Gladstone has provided him with something sorely needed in team sports: depth. Udinski spoke from camp about the growth of his o-line after Day 4 of Training Camp on Sunday. The new OC started with the all-important position of left tackle and how a certain player tabbed for the spot is embracing the position.
Walker Little
“In a lot of ways. I think his play style has started to pop off the tape when you see the way he's working the strain and finish in the run game, and kind of the ownership he's taken of his craft in the past game, whether it's the sets, the communication, working with Ezra [OL Ezra Cleveland], working with Hainsey [OL Robert Hainsey]. It's just good to see him really embrace that role and build his confidence, which is really well deserved as he plays better and better and better," said Udinski.
While Little and Hainsey are temporarily penciled as the starters on depth chart projections, depth is important all across the line, especially for the other position battles and the all-important "next man up". One of the big battles is at left tackle between holdover Anton Harrison and former Jet and Cowboy Chuma Edoga.
RT Chuma Edoga and Depth Across the Line
"It's absolutely helpful." Udinski commented about depth. "The flexibility of those guys to be able to fill different spots. I think you probably saw Chuma [OL Chuma Edoga] has played tackle, played some guard the past couple of days, and we really have a bunch of guys who can play different positions. It's a testament to their work and their ability to be able to play in those multiple spots."
"It's not easy to go from playing on the left side to playing on the right side, let alone from the left side, outside to the right side, inside. So, to have that group that has the flexibility mentally and physically is really nice for us to know it's a little bit of depth and security blanket, but also, we can mix and match different groups of guys and see that chemistry kind of build out throughout camp. ”
With an influx of offensive line depth, OC Grant Udinski will see an upgrade, not only with that unit, but with the entire offense. Its nice to have extra guardians at the gate.
