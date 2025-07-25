Jaguars' Travon Walker Leading By Doing the Right Things First
For standout Defensive End Travon Walker of the Jacksonville Jaguars, a focus on knowing the way and going the way is important to him. When asked after Day 2 of how he can take more of a leadership role this year, Walker responded to the media throng on his plan.
“Me, I just think it’s number one, honing in on me personally, myself, I have to do things the right way first and then going from there, just try to pour into the other players as they come to me and ask questions," said the No.1 player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
"Like I said, there are a lot more guys who are younger than me who are coming to me and
asking questions and things of that nature. And just leading by example on the field. That’s
the main thing.”
Walker embraces a style of being available, but letting his work on the field speak volumes.
“Definitely more lead by example. I talk, joke, laugh around, joke around, things of that nature, but I’m more of a go out there and get the job done, and obviously there are a lot of guys that just see the hard work that I put in and the dedication that I have for the love of the game.”
No. 44's play has been speaking at higher volumes with each passing season. At No. 9 on the Jaguars' all-time sacks leader Travon Walker has 20.5 sacks in the past two years and 24.5 in his first three seasons in the league, and with Anthony Campanile's defense, more is expected in Year No. 4.
One of the indications for high on and off-field expectations for Walker in 2025 is the ascension from being one of the younger guys to a veteran. The media asked about that adjustment as well.
“Most definitely. I always felt like I’ve been a leader ever since I was a little kid. My mom and dad always told me to be a leader, not a follower. I feel like I’ve always been a leader."
The Jacksonville Jaguars are a very young team, and leaders like Trevor Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen and Arik Armstead need more leaders to emerge. With what he's accomplished so far, Travon Walker knows the way, goes the way and now needs to show the way.
