Jaguars' Rookie QB Opens Up on Preseason Opportunity
The NFL is all about having an opportunity to play on the biggest stages in the world and make a name for yourself at the highest level of the profession. During the summer, thousands of players compete for that opportunity and get cut in the process; a hard reality for many each preseason.
For Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Seth Henigan, that opportunity came in a big way this summer as an undrafted rookie free agent. While he may not be a starter, he knows where he can improve and have a chance to compete, whether in Jacksonville or elsewhere.
Henigan's opportunity to play for the Jaguars
After playing the final two drives of the last couple of preseason games in Jacksonville, Henigan played in the final three quarters of action in the 14-6 defeat to the Miami Dolphins to put the Jaguars winless for the summer. It was Henigan's first chance at getting true live action in the NFL.
After the game, Henigan said there was a lot to learn and some operational issues that he took ownership of, including one play where he could've thrown the ball away and another where the play clock came into account.
"There was a couple situations where they were in base to 11, so we had to change the play late in the shot clock and I had a counter motion by a tight end and I should have just let it ride and got him set that way we could execute the play," Henigan explained. "Ran out of bounds one time when I could have thrown it away. Just kicking ourselves in the foot a little bit too much offensively."
Henigan explained that the lack of execution from himself and his group of guys throughout the game led to the loss in Miami, once again taking the blame and holding himself accountable, showing a mature display of leadership.
"Would've liked to get in the end zone with our group of guys; that didn't happen, so that's why we ultimately lost the game, so just lack of execution really," Henigan said.
However, those repetitions are something very few could have the opportunity to do. Henigan's spot on the 53-man roster is in doubt for the moment, but he flashed some capabilities throughout the summer of being a future backup for an NFL franchise or in Jacksonville. The former Memphis Tigers standout said the valuable reps were 'amazing' and a privilege to be a representative for the Jaguars, though he wished he could've played better.
"It was a privilege to represent the Jacksonville Jaguars and just an honor to be in the NFL and have the opportunity to play, whether that's a preseason game or in practice, whatever it may be," Henigan said Just being able to represent the Jaguars and represent the name on the back of my jersey as well.
"So man, it’s just a blessing. All glory to God. Obviously would’ve liked to play a little bit better, but I was just so happy to be out there
