Breaking Down Jaguars' Manhandling of Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had smooth sailing in Week 13, beating down the Tennessee Titans for their easiest win of the season in a 25-3 affair.

We discuss the Jaguars' Week 13 win over the Titans and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

To watch today's episode, view below.

Simply put, the Jaguars were able to put the game on the back of Trevor Lawrence and the passing game on Sunday. Lawrence had his cleanest and most efficient game of the season and was accurate on big plays to Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., Brenton Strange and Parker Washington.

Lawrence completed 16-of-27 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns as well as a passer rating

of 111.5, his highest of the season. If Lawrence is heating up at the right time -- which seems entirely possible -- then the Jaguars could be a tough out for any team over the final five weeks of the 2025 season.

"Yeah, it felt good. I thought we got a pretty good rhythm early. After that first drive —obviously we punted that first drive — after that I felt like we settled in, protected really well throughout that spurt there and I thought we had a really good plan, especially down in the red zone," Lawrence said after the game.

"We had some stuff that was great. Guys got open, guys made plays after the catch, so it was really good. Obviously, some stuff in the second half we’ve got to clean up. We’ve got to continue to get better and see what we can improve on. It wasn't clean in the second half. But yeah, I thought we started the game in a rhythm. Obviously, our defense played great, too. We got a short field that we took advantage of.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes the ball during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars also saw the defense turn in a dominant outing. Josh Hines-Allen had two sacks and harassed Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward throughout the contest, while the Jaguars limited the struggling Titans offense throughout the entire course of the case.

With a strong passing game and a defense that never allowed the Titans to get any momentum after they scored a field goal on the opening drive of the game, the Jaguars truly saw a team effort get them past the Titans in Week 13: offense, defense, and even special teams after big moments from LeQuint Allen and DaVon Hamilton.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.