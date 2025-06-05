Ranking the Jaguars' Offensive Trio
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offense will be under first-year head coach Liam Coen next season. That is good news for the offense because Coen is one of the best offensive minds in the National Football League and he has been able to find success in his offenses.
That was a big reason why the Jaguars franchise brought him in. He can take this offense to the next level, and it is going to be great to see.
Last season, the Jaguars' offseason struggled for most of the season. You've seen sparks here and there of what it could look like when it is going right for them, but it was not consistent. The offense lost key players throughout the season, and it was hard for them to recover from that, but in 2025, they will have all their top weapons back and ready to get things rolling in the right direction.
One bright spot for the Jaguars last season was the rookie season that wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. had. Thomas has one of the best rookie seasons in franchise history and even broke some records. Thomas will be a big part of Coen's offense next season, and Coen is excited that he has a player in place like Thomas to help him get things going in Jacksonville.
Coen will also look to get quarterback Trevor Lawrence playing his best football of his career. Something that Lawrence has not had is a good, offensive-minded head coach. Now that Lawrence has that, he looks to take his game to the next level and enter the elite quarterback list in the NFL.
Another thing that will help the offense is a good run game. Running back Travis Etienne is going to be part of this offense and will look to play better under Coen as well.
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated recently ranked the Jaguars' trio on offens,e and this is where he has them ranked.
16. Jacksonville Jaguars
Triplets: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Brian Thomas Jr.
Jacksonville struggled last year but could be in for an offensive renaissance with Liam Coen on the sideline. Lawrence is looking to rebound from 2,045 passing yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games, while Etienne had just 558 rushing yards and two scores. Thomas was brilliant as a rookie with 87 catches, 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns despite poor quarterback play.
