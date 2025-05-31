How One Small Change Can Benefit the Jaguars This Offseason
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made several offseason changes, as they look to put the past few seasons behind them. This offseason, the Jaguars made several changes to their coaching staff and roster. The Jaguars hope the changes will lead to additional wins this upcoming season.
Jacksonville hired Liam Coen as the team's next head coach and filled out his coaching staff shortly after that. Coen's coaching staff is filled with various coaching experience will draw from at different times.
After Organized Team Activities, Jaguars' Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile elaborated on the coaching staff's desire for the players to play at a lighter weight this upcoming season. While added weight has its pros, the Jaguars' new coaching staff believes in playing light and free.
“No, it’s really more so that we meet as an organization with the strength staff and kind of look at what we think the best way for those guys to go is in terms of their weight. But also, in my opinion, when you’re a pro, you usually know when am I at optimal speed? Where am I my strongest, where I’m not losing strength or losing speed? I think those guys did a great job with that in the offseason when they were away from here and coming back in great shape," Campanile said.
The first-time defensive coordinator noted that the players are still learning how to play at their new weights, but it is unclear at the moment how it is impacting them. With the Jaguars still early in the offseason, time will tell how much playing at a lighter weight helps Jacksonville.
“I wouldn’t know that. I think they would be better to answer that question, but I really like the way they look right now. I think they are really moving well. They have a ton of strength, which you need that. You need strength at the point of attack. You have to play physical. You have to be able to whip blocks and be violent on the line of scrimmage. They look really good. I love what they have done this offseason. Our strength staff has done an unbelievable job with these guys. They have been grinding them, and it’s showing out here. It has been good," Campanile said.
