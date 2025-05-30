Unquestionably the Jaguars' Biggest Remaining Offseason Priority
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made more than a few changes this offseason, but one position group still remains a question heading into next season.
Kevin Patra of NFL.com listed the biggest remaining priority for every team in the National Football League. Following the group's struggles last season and their NFL Draft haul this offseason, the Jaguars must figure things out at the running back position.
"Travis Etienne is atop the depth chart, but his efficiency has sunk in the past couple of campaigns. Tank Bigsby showed some flashes last year, but he was inconsistent and coughed the ball up," Patra said.
"Fourth-round pick Bhayshul Tuten is the wild card, with blazing speed, excellent wiggle in space and home-run ability -- but he, too, has a fumbling issue. Tuten also adds a dimension to the passing game. Last year in Tampa, Liam Coen helped turn another fourth-round pick, Bucky Irving, into one of the best backs in the NFL. Could Tuten get that same treatment in Jacksonville? Will Etienne keep the starting gig, and if so, can he hold it? Will it be a true committee?
Kyle Crabbs of the 33rd Team explained what Tuten does well and what he needs to work on this offseason. The Jaguars will be open to new possibilities, but it will be up to Tuten to push the Jaguars' veterans.
"Tuten offers a sharp cut back and illustrates good contact balance to break pursuit trying to flow with him at the point. When his pads are square, he’s compact and dense, which poses challenges for arm tackles — especially when he’s pressing outside, and his backfield cadence can get the second-level fitting defenders out of position," Crabbs said.
"When he’s not yet turned upfield, his lower half mass and core strength allow him to run through lateral challenges as well. Tuten posted more than 75 yards after contact in more than half of his games played in 2024.
Crabbs credited Tuten's speed and believes it can be an asset for Jacksonville, if he can be more consistent.
"The breakaway speed is electric, and there are a number of arrogant runs in the film where he knows he can’t be caught from behind. Tuten ranked among the top five best runners in the country among backs with 150+ carries this season for a percentage of yards that came on breakaway runs (54%). That can be a blessing and a curse, however, as it indicates some of the feast or famine dynamic of his production this year," Crabbs said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about this story.
Please let us know your thoughts on this story today when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.