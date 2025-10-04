Liam Coen Gives Final Word on Massive Jaguars vs. Chiefs Battle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen gave his final remarks on the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, and we were there for it all.
Watch Coen's comments below.
For a partial transcript of Coen's comments, read below.
Q: On the size of the crowd for Monday night?
Coen: “Huge. Like I said, the guys have worked their tails off since, really, we got here. These guys have done everything we've asked them to do from that standpoint, and to have the support of the community at the game, making it as loud as humanly possible will be awesome. I mean, it's just a great op for our city, for our organization for sure.”
Q: On the guys who may have to step up with DE Travon Walker missing two days of practice?
Coen: “Yeah, I think those guys know they may have to step up. There are multiple guys who have played in those opportunities within the flow of games. A guy like [LB] Dennis Gardeck continues to play better as well. Ogbah [DL Emmanuel Ogbah], Smoot [DE Dawuane Smoot], those guys have all done a nice job. [DL] BJ Green [II] got going a little bit last week, so it'll be a little bit by committee, but I have a lot of faith in those guys up front.”
Q: On if DE Travon Walker will play on Monday?
Coen: “We're going to go right down to the wire with it. We will. I mean, it's just as much as he can keep getting the swelling and all that stuff. It's just a matter of that. So, I trust that if he says he can go, then we'll go.”
Q: On how to prepare for DL Chris Jones?
Coen: “Yeah, you've really got to be cognizant of him with the slide first and foremost, and then helping each other out. If you have nobody to block in your moment, let's maybe take a look at where 95 is. Tight ends, running backs, everybody has to be involved, and not that the quarterback needs to think about that, that's more so just the way we try to get the ball spit, it's a little different with the way that they play on the backend is very sticky. There's not a hitch on the field to throw, there's no free access, there's no get out of jail, man, let me just go get a completion, take a deep breath and throw an Omaha. Those don't exist on the field. So, we've got to be great with our DTA – decision, timing, accuracy – receivers getting off press, that also helps impact and effect 95.”
