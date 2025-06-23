Jaguars 2025 Position Preview: Defensive End
With the Jacksonville Jaguars overhauling their roster in the first season of the Liam Coen and James Gladstone era, we are set to take a look at each position group on the Jaguars' 90-man roster as they await the start of training camp.
Next up, we take a look at the defensive end room, headlined by Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.
Defensive ends (9): Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Emmanuel Ogbah, Dawaune Smoot, Dennis Gardeck, Myles Cole, Ethan Downs, Danny Striggow, B.J. Green II
Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are the Jaguars' two best defenders and two of their best players overall, with the productive duo anchoring the team's pass-rush depth. Both have been strong players against the run throughout their careers and have combined for 46 sacks over the last two seasons, with Walker producing back-to-back double-digit sack seasons.
Walker doing so makes him only the second-ever defender in franchise history after former stalwart Calais Campbell. Walker recorded 60 pressures (a career-high) last season, while Hines-Allen was ninth in the entire NFL in pressures.
Emmanuel Ogbah has recored 10 sacks over the last two seasons and should slot into the No. 3 edge role. He has years of experience with defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile from their time with the Miami Dolphins, and he has been a productive player in depth snaps over the years.
Dawuane Smoot returns to the roster after a one-year stint with the Buffalo Bills, where he spent time with Jaguars defensive line coach Matt Edwards. He has inside/out versatility on third downs and should provide the Jaguars with a good veteran presence on and off the field.
Dennis Gardeck is actually listed as a linebacker on the team's roster, but he figures to make his biggest impact as a third-down edge rusher nonetheless. He is recovering from an ACL injury, but offers a different pass-rush package than any other player on the roster and can also drop into coverage.
Myles Cole was a seventh-round pick a year ago and offers tantalizing size and length. He has the traits to develop into a rotational defender who can outplay his role when it comes to the run game. It could very well still be an important camp for him.
Otherwise, there are the undrafted rookies who all have a chance to crack the practice squad and perhaps even the 53-man roster. B.J. Green II had solid college production and displayed good explosiveness throughout the offseason program.
You can provide us your follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the DE room!
Please also tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.