Grading Jaguars' Week 1 Win Over Panthers
The Jacksonville Jaguars found the win column early this season.
After being the last team in the NFL to win a game during the 2024 season, the Jaguars found Week 1 success on Sunday with a 26-10 easy win over the Carolina Panthers.
But how well did each Jaguars position group play? We break it down below.
QBs: C+
The Jaguars' franchise quarterback had an up-and-down first game with Liam Coen. He hit several of his trademark S-tier throws, especially over the middle. But he also missed a few open throws, especially in the third quarter, and turned the ball over on what otherwise could have been a Travis Hunter touchdown. There was more good than bad, but he can also be much better.
RBs: A
Not much needs to be said here. Travis Etienne had one of the best games of his career, and Tank Bigsby, Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen all contributed in their own ways. This group had a great Sunday.
WRs: B-
There was some good and bad from the receiver group, which combied for 10 catches for 96 yards. The bad were three drops, and the good was extra effort blocking by Dyami Brown and Brian Thomas' big rushing touchdown. This unit was the victim of some so-so accuracy, but just like their quarterback, they can do more.
TEs: A
If there was any player on offense who rivaled the day Etienne had, it was Brenton Strange. He was nearly solely responsible for getting the Jaguars into field goal position on the first drive, and he also had an absolutely dominant day as a run-blocker. Hunter Long also caught the first touchdown of his NFL career.
OL: A
One quarterback hit, zero sacks, 200 yards rushing, and the lowest pressure rate allowed of any team before Monday Night Football. A terrific outing for an offensive line that plenty of people, myself included, were still questioning.
DL: B+
The Jaguars' defensive line started out a bit slow against the run, but they picked it up quite a bit by the end of the game. They only recorded one sack, but they were consistently disrupting the pocket and forcing Bryce Young off his spot and into some terrible decisions and missed throws.
LBs: A
This is largely based off the grade of Foyesade Oluokun, who had an absolutely dominant game. Oluokun had an interception, a forced fumble, double-digit tackles, and overall looked like as much of a play-maker as he has been since he signed with the Jaguars.
DBs: B+
The Jaguars' cornerbacks did not have a tough matchup, but boy did they make plays. Tyson Campbell, Jourdan Lewis and Eric Murray all made big plays to contribute to the win, from pass break ups to run defense to blitzes. The one negative was some penalties and some soft coverage on third downs.
STs: B+
The Jaguars were perfect on field goals, had good coverage on kickoffs and punts, and Logan Cooke had a nice game. With that said, Cam Little had two kickoffs get flagged and that would have hurt them against a better team.
