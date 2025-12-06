Jaguars Must Bounce Back in This Area vs. Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars coasted to a 25-3 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 13 to move to 8-4 on the 2025 NFL season. That dominant win ended up giving them the lead in the AFC South division over the Indianapolis Colts with just five games left to play in the campaign. Two of those will be head-to-head matchups with Indy, though.



The Jaguars controlled the game against the Titans the entire way. Trevor Lawrence had a major bounce-back performance after his four-turnover day versus the Arizona Cardinals, throwing for 229 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-27 passing while avoiding any giveaways. The defense completely shut down a Cam Ward-led attack that had started to build a rhythm for Tennessee in its last three games. However, Jacksonville wasn't completely perfect in every aspect of the game, despite the blowout.



Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars' ground game needs to find its groove



The Jacksonville Jaguars surprisingly couldn't get much going on the ground against a middling Tennessee Titans run defense. In fact, their most efficient rusher in Week 13 was Trevor Lawrence, who gained 25 yards on three carries and ran one in for a two-point conversion on a designed QB keeper.



Outside of T-Law, Travis Etienne Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten combined for just 45 yards on 20 attempts, for an abysmal 2.5 yards per carry. That came one game after the Jaguars ran on the Arizona Cardinals for 134 yards total on 28 rushes. Head Coach Liam Coen addressed his team's up-and-down performances on the ground this season:



"I think that look, you get what you emphasize sometimes, and per each defense, yes, it's not always the same in terms of how that defensive line or linebackers play. There are some teams that are penetrating, there are some teams that are a little bit more readers, and then there are blitz teams, and then there are not blitz teams. And what I think the message for our guys is just... let's not tweak too much of what we do upfront for what we're seeing defensively. They’ve got to stop our run game, they’ve got to deal with us running double teams and getting on the perimeter and doing our thing, and just kind of taking the fight more so to the opponent as opposed to maybe waiting to see what happens."

