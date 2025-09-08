Travis Etienne Nominated For Top Honor After Elite Performance
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne had the worst season of his career just a year ago.
One week into the 2025 season, and it looks like Etienne is officially back to himself.
After an absolutely dominant performance vs. the Carolina Panthers in a 26-10 win, Etienne has been nominated for the FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week honors.
Etienne carried the ball 16 times for 143 yards in the Week 1 win, giving him his eighth 100-yard rushing game as a Jaguar.
The key play of the day came when Etienne recorded a 71-yard run in the second quarter. It is the longest rush of his career and the longest rush by a Jaguar since RB Leonard Fournette’s 81-yard run in 2019. Etienne had 156 scrimmage yards on the day and moved into sixth place in franchise history with 3,893 scrimmage yards, passing RB James Stewart (3,804).
Big Run
"The backed up run that he makes, Strange comes across, gets a kick out block and there's a safety sitting in the hole that Travis just, you know, made a great move and broke loose," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the game.
"You could feel him all day. You definitely felt him being a little bit -- having a little bit more burst maybe than other guys on the grass. He looked fresh. He looked fast. He took care of the football. Proud of him. He did a great job, but the whole unit, really all the way through the end of the game, ran the ball effectively."
The Jaguars finished the game with 200 yards rushing, and Etienne was the driving force behind the massive performance.
"Yeah, the guys -- I mean, it starts with the guys up front, obviously. Guys up front and the wide outs too in the run game have really bought into blocking downfield. You see Dyami [Brown] on Travis's [Etienne] long run, covering up the guy 50 yards down the field got Travis an extra 30 yards. That stuff matters," Trevor Lawrence said after the game.
"For those guys to buy in and do that on the perimeter and then to see it pay off in a game where it's, like, hey, you got 30 more yards because you ran down the field and covered up your guy, that's cool to see the buy-in from the whole team. Obviously the guys up front, the most selfless guys we got, and they just are grinding it out. We ran it a lot, and they wanted to keep doing it, and they did a great job moving people. We were ready. We had a good plan."
