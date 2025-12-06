Jaguars Give In-Depth Look Inside Josh Hines-Allen's Career Season

At various points of the 2025 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense has been under a lot of scrutiny. This unit came out of the gate hot to begin the campaign, notching a league-leading 13 takeaways in the first four games to lead this team to a 3-1 mark. Since then, they've had their highs and lows.



The rock-bottom point for the Jaguars' D this season was Week 10's fourth-quarter collapse against the Houston Texans. They blew a 19-point lead in the final period to give away the game, allowing backup quarterback Davis Mills to string together three straight touchdown drives to complete the comeback. That performance drew a lot of ire for Jacksonville's pass rush and its spiritual leader, Josh Hines-Allen.



Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) rushes for yards after picking up a fumble turnover forced by defensive end Travon Walker (44) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars edged the Colts on a field goal 37-34. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Hines-Allen featured on 'The Hunt'



In that devastating loss to the Houston Texans, Josh Hines-Allen was limited to three total tackles, four quarterback pressures, and zero sacks. That had been a recurring theme for the Jacksonville Jaguars' veteran EDGE, as he hadn't been finishing plays in the backfield all season up to that point. However, he's turned it on since then, racking up four sacks on 23 pressures in his last three games.



One against the Los Angeles Chargers made him the Jaguars' all-time franchise sack leader. If Jacksonville is to upend the Indianapolis Colts at home in Week 14, it'll need Hines-Allen to continue his hot streak and capitalize on the limited mobility of Daniel Jones, who will be playing on a fractured fibula.

For a closer look at JHA's rollercoaster year so far in this marquee season for the Jaguars, fans can check out the latest episode of The Hunt, which profiles his journey and chase for the franchise record. Head Coach Liam Coen highly recommended it:



We’ve watched Josh Hines-Allen grow up in Jacksonville. Fun to watch him mentor Striggow and Green.

By the way, the @Jaguars have a special episode of The Hunt this week and it’s all on Hines-Allen including his chase for the franchise record in sacks. It comes out Thursday. pic.twitter.com/x0xIslW2vy — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) December 2, 2025

"I haven't gotten to see it yet, but I actually got a great text from a friend actually in Tampa talking about The Hunt and some of that footage. And I think our production, they do a phenomenal job with that series, and I've gotten so much positive feedback on that series itself."



"But for Josh specifically to have the, X months, six months, eight months that he's had as a family, as a man, as a person, as a father, and as a competitor, I've been very proud of the way that he's been able to find his way here in terms of fighting through some tough stuff as a family, as a man, but also as a teammate, as a leader.

A whole new, a lot of new going on, and I think you've started to really see a surge from him and a confidence from him, a little bit of that weight lift off in some ways. And you're just seeing a guy go out and compete ass his off every play and fight and scratch and claw. And I've been really proud of that.”

To see how Josh Hines-Allen finishes his 2025 season, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.