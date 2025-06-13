Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Raves About New Weapon
Under new head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone, the Jacksonville Jaguars made a concentrated effort to surround franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence with playmakers to succeed in Coen's wide-zone, McVay-like offense.
One of the team's offseason acquisitions was wide receiver Dyami Brown, who was coming off a terrific postseason run that saw him become a key piece to the Washington Commanders' run to the NFC Championship. Brown now joins a skill position group that features standout No. 1 target Brian Thomas Jr. and two-way superstar Travis Hunter.
Lawrence is entering a critical season in Jacksonville following surgery on his left AC joint last season, his first surgery since his rookie offseason in 2021. The former No. 1 overall draft choice is looking to put up career numbers under Coen and Brown could be the key to that success.
The former Clemson Tigers star passer made the rounds with the local media on Thursday. One of the questions asked was Lawrence's impression on his new wideout, Brown. Lawrence said he was already impressed with him and his speed, bringing the importance of vertical field stretching in the offense.
“Man, I've been super impressed with him. His speed," Lawrence said. "Obviously, he is a threat down the field, which is important as a receiver who can stretch the field. But also, he's a really smart football player."
Lawrence said that along with his football intelligence, Brown has picked up the offensive system quickly, putting himself in the right spot at all times, especially his feel against zone coverages.
"He's picked up the system really quickly. He's always in the right spot," Lawrence said. "I think that's something about him, I don’t know if you guys watched plenty of practices, he's gotten the ball a lot because it seems like he's always in the right spot.
"He always has a feel for the zone, like where to sit, where to throttle, kind of those voids."
Brown, a former draft mate of Lawrence in the third round of the 2021 selection process, was a standout player for the North Carolina Tar Heels under former head coach Mack Brown and quarterback Sam Howell. Lawrence explained that Brown is intelligent and is excited about having him in the offense.
"I just think he's really smart and I'm really excited about adding him to the offense, to the weapons that we already have. It's exciting," Lawrence said.
