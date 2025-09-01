Jaguars Make Critical Decision Heading into the Regular Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars have their captains.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen announced the team's six captains for the 2025-26 season on Monday, with two new faces joining the group.
Captain Picks
- QB Trevor Lawrence
- OL Robert Hainsey
- CB Jourdan Lewis
- LB Foyesade Oluokun
- DE Josh Hines-Allen
- P Logan Cooke
Coen said last week the team would vote on the captains and he would then review the results. And after pouring over the votes, it appears the options became obvious.
“Yeah, we did a team vote before we left for the mini-break there and the nice thing is you didn’t have to fudge it to get kind of what you wanted. It was pretty clear. Pretty clear based on the votes and the ballots that these were the six guys that got the most," Coen said on Monday.
"There was a ton of guys that you could’ve bumped up potentially, you just don’t have enough spots, you only have six of them, but it was cool to acknowledge the amount of people that did receive votes throughout the team. That was nice to see, especially some of the guys that may not have ever been voted for in the past that did receive some votes. It kind of shows that those guys are making an impact. It wasn’t hard to get to the six guys.”
This is the fifth year Lawrence has been a captain; Hines-Allen is a captain for the fifth time; Oluokun is a captain for the fourth tiime; Cooke is a captain for the third time.
Lewis' Impact
Lewis and Hainsey are newcomers to the roster, but each has already more than made their presence felt.
"The has been unbelievable for us just from a human being standpoint. He's just a great guy, brings a great energy in our building every day. He's such a competitor, and just a great guy. You love being around him. You love coaching him. His teammates love being around him," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said about Lewis during training camp.
"He's I don't know how many years in now. What? Nine, ten years, eight years? Whatever. I mean, he's laying out in practice, competing on every ball, and that's just who he is. He's a competitive guy. If he was working in an office building, he'd still want to be the best guy in there. That's just the way he is. So, I think he's kind of the epitome of what you're looking for in terms of competitiveness and the culture you want to have in your building.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and talk to us about the captains.
Comment on our Facebook page what you think about the captains WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.