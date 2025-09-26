Why 49ers' Clash Is Ultimate Chess Match For Liam Coen
In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss the chess match facing Jaguars head coach Liam Coen ahead of Week 4 vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
On the discipline required from QB Trevor Lawrence to operate against the 49ers rush
On the discipline required from QB Trevor Lawrence to operate against the 49ers rush
Liam Coen: “Huge because that's basically what the scheme is saying out loud is we are going to play this defense, obviously try to get after you with four which they've been able to do, and say you're going to get greedy at some point. You're going to get bored at some point of kind of playing the 12 to 15 and in game because they do play a ton of quarters lead the NFL, I believe, in shell coverage and quarters and cover-six, quarter-quarter-half variations. We'll see if that holds true this week for sure, but that's definitely what they've wanted to do through three games, and it just makes you as a play caller and as a quarterback have to be patient and meticulous and just keep taking what they end up giving you.
And then yeah, we have to take advantage of the ops that we do get down the field that we didn't take advantage of this past week and get them to initially maybe get into some single high to be able to go throw it a little bit more, whatever it is. But it's a patient defense because it's really hard to say we’ve got to go operate for 10, 11 plays and go execute all those 10 plays up and down the field. They're counting on not giving up the explosives so that they can say you're going to punt to us more then you're going to score if you have to go on these long-extended drives.”
"So, it's the physicality, it's going to be a very violent game I can imagine again. They don't really panic. Like they've been to Super Bowls over the last few years, been in division championship games, so they do know how to win. Obviously, they're 3-0 with the injuries that they've had, speaks so much to probably the culture, the way that they operate, the way that they practice. So last year was just we were down a little bit, no excuse because they've been down guys too and found ways to win games and we just didn't end up pulling that one out. I thought we played hard, thought we played tough, we played physical, we just didn't make enough plays in the pass game, really to go and stretch them at all to make them respect us.”
