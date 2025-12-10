What Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Thinks of His Recent Surge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has had recent hot streaks before, and it appears another one has arrived under new head coach Liam Coen.

Lawrence has been on a roll the last two weeks, throwing four touchdowns and zero turnovers as the Jaguars' offense has taken major steps towards hitting its explosive ceiling on the offensive side of the ball.

For Lawrence , the last two weeks have been the culmination of his introduction into Coen's offense. The system demands a lot from the quarterback position, and the Jaguars' fifth-year passer has seemingly hit his stride.

“Yeah, for sure. I think it reflects the way we've played, the way I've played, especially the last few weeks as an offense. We've played a lot better. And I think that's showing just everybody getting more comfortable, more confident.," Lawrence said on Wednesday. "Our group coming together more and more, it takes some time, especially on offense sometimes to really get that rhythm and continuity between the whole group.

"Especially, a lot of guys in and out with injuries and a lot of new guys coming in and we've had some changes and the guys have handled it really well and I really feel we're in a spot now where we're playing a lot more consistent, playing well. I think we all feel really confident out there, including myself, and it's definitely grown throughout the season. Just getting more comfortable with our group and with our system.”

Lawrence has shown the growth necessary to drive the Jaguars' offense in recent weeks. Lawrence's performances can get even better down the stretch, too, if he continues to hit his stride under Coen and his coaching staff.

“Yeah, there's always things that I can improve on after every game. Different plays where I should have maybe sent the protection a certain way or maybe miss a read or two or certain throws that you want back," Lawrence said.

"There's definitely a couple of them from Sunday that I want back, so you're always looking for ways to improve. As far as going into the game with an understanding and knowledge of just what my job is, what I'm able to get to, different checks, what I'm responsible for, what plays I need to get out of if it's certain look, I understand that really well and I feel I have mastered that by game day."

