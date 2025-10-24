Jaguars' 2025 Fantasy Grades Through Bye Week
The Jacksonville Jaguars came into the 2025 NFL season with a lot of optimism, especially on offense, due to a star-studded cast of high-profile talents and the hiring of mastermind Liam Coen as head coach. That hasn't exactly come to fruition. The Jaguars have a decent 4-3 record going into their bye week, but they have some critical questions they have to answer during the break.
Jacksonville's record is better than it seems based on the opponents they've faced, and the schedule does lighten up after the intermission. However, there are some serious concerns on both sides of the ball for this team. How have their offensive players fared this year in fantasy football?
Jaguars' inconsistency is killer
1. Trevor Lawrence
Coming into the 2025 NFL season, there was a belief that Trevor Lawrence could be a high-ceiling backup fantasy quarterback this year. That's proven mostly true. He was QB20 in ADP, taken 138th overall across multiple platforms, and he's lived up to that standing.
He's currently averaging 16.7 points per game, 18th among quarterbacks. In his last three games, that number climbed to 21.3, which would rank fifth at his position. However, it's a bit concerning that his best statistical outings have come during the Jacksonville Jaguars' roughest stretch of the season. Hopefully, he can keep stringing together good games while also leading his team to wins after the bye.
Grade: B+
2. Travis Etienne Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr. shot out of a cannon in the early season. Head Coach Liam Coen made an instant impact in the running game, with his zone scheme allowing ETN to notch several breakout rushes to begin the year. Unfortunately, his production has dropped off a cliff in recent weeks.
He went from averaging 106.5 scrimmage yards and .75 touchdowns per game in the Jaguars' first four to just 56 yards and no scores in their last three. That translates to 16.65 full-PPR points in each of the first four weeks and just 8.27 in the last three. It's clear that the Jaguars will want to reestablish their ground game, take pressure off of Lawrence, and capitalize on a weaker schedule after the break. Hopefully, that'll lead to a fantasy resurgence for ETN.
Grade: C+
3. Brian Thomas Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr. has easily been the most disappointing Jaguars player in both real life and in fantasy. After a dominant rookie season, he was well-regarded coming into the 2025 campaign, tagged as WR8 with an ADP of 15. He's severely underperformed his expectations.
He's averaged just 11 full-PPR points through seven games, 32nd among wideouts. He has more single-digit performances than not, and has only cracked 13 points once this year. Now, he's dealing with a shoulder injury. The Jaguars have shown that they can be successful without him this season. If he misses time, he might have to prove that he deserves to be a focal point for this offense again.
Grade: D+
4. Travis Hunter Jr.
Travis Hunter Jr. was overhyped as a fantasy prospect in his rookie season. Many wrongfully assumed that he would be a full-time wide receiver in his first year. He's been split on offense and defense by the Jaguars, as advertised, much to the dismay of his fantasy drafters.
That could change moving forward, though. Through seven games, Jacksonville has shown that they need his talents on offense more than on D, and that's been reflected in his usage in their last two losses. He had a breakout in the Jaguars' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in London, catching eight balls for 101 yards and a touchdown, leading to 24.1 fantasy points.
That brought him to 9.1 points per game this year, 38th among receivers, but he'll have to continue to ascend to meet his WR30 ADP of 69. With the way the Jaguars' offense has been trending, he might actually be able to outperform his expectations by the end of the season.
Grade: B-
