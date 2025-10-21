Don't Give Up on Trevor Lawrence; the Jaguars Aren't
Blame has gone around aplenty after the Jacksonville Jaguars took a beating from the Los Angeles Rams in London. Their 35-7 blowout loss in Week 7 marked their second consecutive defeat and their third of the 2025 NFL season. A lot went wrong for the team across the pond, but the easiest scapegoat was quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
It only made it easier to slander the Jaguars' franchise gunslinger after watching Matthew Stafford make history at Wembley Stadium. The veteran quarterback threw for 182 yards on 21-of-33 passing and tossed five touchdowns, the most ever by any player in an international game.
Lawrence had a pretty rough day on his annual trip to the United Kingdom. He's been quite successful there over the course of his young career, but this year, he could only lead the Jaguars to one touchdown in garbage time. Jacksonville's pitiful performance had reactionaries ready to call it quits on Lawrence as a franchise quarterback and some even clamoring for Nick Mullens to be the starter out of the bye.
Trevor Lawrence low on the list of the Jaguars' worries
The pessimism around Trevor Lawrence after the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 7 rout at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams has been quite hyperbolic. Of course, scoring only one touchdown in a rout will bring on those kinds of knee-jerk criticisms. The box score tells a different story, though.
He only completed 48 percent of his passes, but he did throw for 296 yards and a score while avoiding any turnovers. Plus, he was let down by his supporting cast in a big way. The ground game couldn't get anything going to take pressure off of him before the contest was out of hand, his wide receivers dropped multiple catchable balls, and the offensive line absolutely crumbled around him, allowing 34 pressures and seven sacks for the second week in a row.
He certainly wasn't blameless, but he's hardly the priority on the Jaguars' list of issues to address during their bye week. Head Coach Liam Coen was asked about his recent performance:
"Really even going back to Kansas City, the one interception was as we know, a tough call there, but he's taking care of the football. Now, I don't want to throw the ball as many times as we've thrown it. Not because of him, just because of staying balanced, but we were able to create some explosives in the pass this past week. Obviously, it became one of those kind of games. We've got to start faster. We have got to start faster as an offense, at the quarterback position, not take a little bit of time to get into the flow. That's on us to also help."
"Alright, ‘Hey, these are exactly what we're thinking early on. Hey, these are the calls, these are the thoughts. This is the exact looks we're thinking about getting.’ How do we prepare better and continue to take advantage of our operation, trying to [get] an edge? I mean, we were better in and out of the huddle last week. We're better from that standpoint, but we've got to make the easy ones easy. I mean, I thought he stood in there, took some shots too. We can't take so many sacks either, from all 11 though. Sacks are all 11. It's the route, it's the quarterback, it's the running back, it's the OL. Those are things that we can control."
