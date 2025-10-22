How Recent Jaguars Injury Will Impact Fantasy Football Prospects
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offense is looking for answers. Thankfully, they have a bye in Week 8 to try to work through their most glaring issues. There's no shortage of problems they have to address during the break, though.
After a 4-1 start to the 2025 NFL season, the Jaguars have now dropped two games in a row. In that backslide, they've averaged just 9.5 points per outing. That's obviously not up to standard, especially for a unit featuring so much talent, with Head Coach Liam Coen leading from the sidelines.
Even in the first five weeks of the season, Jacksonville wasn't firing on all cylinders on offense, averaging just 25.4 points in that time. Not only were they unable to improve from that standpoint, but the Jaguars have regressed severely, with familiar hurdles appearing as prominent as ever, while the things they were able to do well have completely disappeared in the last two games. Now, they might have to go without one of their top playmakers, too.
Brian Thomas Jr. injury could have massive ripple effects
Brian Thomas Jr. has been one of the biggest disappointments of the 2025 NFL season. After an astounding rookie year, many expected the former LSU Tiger to ascend even further in a full campaign with Trevor Lawrence while playing under Head Coach Liam Coen's electric system.
That hasn't been the case. The Jacksonville Jaguars have worked tirelessly to try to get him more involved, but his aversion to contact and subsequent stone hands on contested catches and routes over the middle have held the team back in a big way. However, his presence is still crucial to this offense's ceiling.
In the Jaguars' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7, BTJ went down with a shoulder injury. There haven't been any updates on his status thus far, but the team having a bye could help ensure that he doesn't miss any games. However, if he's unavailable, it could have some significant ramifications for the team and their fantasy football owners.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has had an up-and-down season, but has actually strung together three decent fantasy games in a row, despite the Jaguars' real-life struggles in that span. Losing his top deep threat could severely hamper his ceiling, though.
Travis Hunter Jr. had an offensive breakout against the Rams, although most of his production came in garbage time, dampening his incredible stat line. However, he could use his Week 7 performance as a springboard to become a legitimate WR2 or even top option if BTJ has to miss any time.
Lastly, Head Coach Liam Coen has spoken about his desire to get his ground game going once again. If the Jaguars have to go without their number-one wideout, it could deepen the team's renewed focus on establishing the run and lead to a resurgence for running back Travis Etienne Jr.
