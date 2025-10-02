Power Rankings Round-Up: Jaguars' Rise Continues After Week 4
There was still some uncertainty surrounding the Jacksonville Jaguars coming into Week 4. Sure, they were able to get an encouraging win over a playoff team from last year, downing the Houston Texans 17-10. However, many thought that game spoke more about the Texans' struggles than it did about the Jaguars' capabilities.
Jacksonville shut down a lot of the concerns surrounding its team last week. They were able to pull off another upset against a prospective playoff contender, this time on the road. They got Liam Coen's first win away from EverBank Stadium and their first victory on the West Coast in nearly a decade, upending the San Francisco 49ers, 26-21.
They have another stiff test coming up, taking on the visiting Kansas City Chiefs for a Monday Night Football primetime showdown. Both teams are riding two-game win streaks coming into Week 5. Which side will be able to keep its momentum going?
Jaguars surging into Week 5
The Jacksonville Jaguars have shown a lot through four weeks, but they take on a whole new level of competition in their next matchup. They'll be aiming to notch another upset, this time against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who are coming off a resounding 37-20 beatdown of the Baltimore Ravens.
It's not surprising that the Jaguars are still viewed as underdogs versus a modern dynasty starting to trend in the right direction. However, there's quite a bit of optimism in Jacksonville, and the team has earned every bit of it.
Jaguars' Power Rankings
CBS Sports: 12, Last: 17 (+5)
Yahoo Sports: 12, Last: 16 (+4)
NFL.com: 13, Last: 17 (+4)
ESPN: 14, Last: 18 (+4)
Clearly, the Jaguars won a lot of doubters over with their Week 4 upset over the Niners. Still, this team has a lot to prove, including whether they can win when their defense doesn't force multiple turnovers. NFL.com's Eric Edholm outlined this:
"That was a gutsy, hard-fought road win over the 49ers, with the Jaguars’ defense amazingly turning in their fourth straight game with three or more turnovers forced. And they needed every single one of them, along with Parker Washington’s punt-return TD, to pull off the 26-21 victory. That’s now 13 takeaways on the season, and several of them have come at critical times.
The question is whether Jacksonville can maintain this absurd pace. The obvious answer is no, and the defensive injuries are starting to add up. The Jags can’t afford to lose Travon Walker (wrist) for an extended period of time and hope for the defense to be this impactful going forward. The offense has given the team some early juice, but Jacksonville's likely to need even more from that unit."