Liam Coen Likes What He Sees From Jaguars Stars
Friday night was the first time Travis Hunter was in a simulated game-like situation for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Hunter was involved in 38 snaps. He played 17 with the first-team offense and 21 with the first-team defense.
The second-pick overall did not disappoint anyone with his performance in the team's scrimmage. His play delighted the approximately 11,000 fans who were present. More importantly, his coach was pleased with his play and his progress as a two-way player.
"I thought it was great," Coen said. "We got him the work that we wanted to get with him on offense early on and then able to get him on defense and get him enough reps. That was what we were hoping to do tonight in terms of just get him on both sides of the ball, quality work. I know he [didn't] get much [action at cornerback] because the [first-team] D-line was getting a good rush, so it was a little hard to see.
"I thought when he had the ball in his hands [on offense] and he operated, he operated at a high level."
The former Colorado star caught three passes for 43 yards, which included a 21-yard reception in the middle of the field to put the offense in the red zone. He was targeted in the end zone, but Trevor Lawrence's dart was a little off, which gave linebacker Ventrell Miller time to bat it away.
"Pretty cool [with the ball in his hands] in space, isn't he?" Coen said.
Backup quarterback Nick Mullens opted not to throw at Hunter when he was involved with the offense.
Coen was more pleased with Lawrence's performance than he was with Hunter's. He said the former Clemson star was "awesome" Lawrence completed 19 of 27 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns. He also suffered one interception.
Brian Thomas, Jr. caught two of Lawrence's touchdowns and had six total receptions for 65 yards.
Lawrence's other score was a 5-yard pass to tight end Brenton Strange with only ten seconds left to play in the scrimmage. He threw his interception to Zechariah McPherson who stepped in front of wide receiver Parker Washington in the back of the end zone.
Coen said the two missed passes to Hunter and Washington were the only bad passes Lawrence threw all night.
"I thought he was making sharp, fast decisions," Coen said. "The ball was getting driven constantly. He missed a few for sure.
"... But I just thought [other than those two throws] he made good, sharp decisions. I thought he ran the show well. I thought it was a good night for him."
