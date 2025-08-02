Jaguars Legend Weighs In on Travis Hunter's Progress
The story of Jacksonville Jaguars training camp has been superstar rookie Travis Hunter and his once-in-a-generation pursuit of starring at two positions.
The Jaguars have had a plan all along for Hunter and how he will be deployed, and it seems so far like that plan has come to fruition without a hitch.
Hunter has made plays throughout training camp at both wide receiver and cornerback, and one key member of the franchise has taken notice.
Boselli Weighs In
Speaking from training camp with Action News Jax and Brent Martineau, Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli gave his evaluation of Hunter's performance in training camp up to this point.
"Travis, I mean, come on, you watch him. You know, every day I'm up there, James and I are watching, it's almost when he's not on offense. I'm like, dang it, I want him on offense. Because he's so explosive. He makes us better," Boselli said.
"But then you watch him on defense, you're like, wait a second, we're better with him on defense as well. He's a special individual. Everyone knows the physical side of it, but the capacity he has mentally, his intellect is high and boy he can process a lot of information and take it and translate it to a high level on the playing field."
The plan for Hunter and his usage has grown and developed since the Jaguars drafted him in April. Now, the next step is to see how the Jaguars will approach the preseason.
“It evolved a little bit from the offseason program,” Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said at the start of training camp. “We saw there was a span where maybe he practiced on offense, let's call it a Thursday because we didn't do anything on the Fridays, and then he had Friday, Saturday, Sunday and then Monday was on defense. That's four days without doing anything on offense.
“Well, we learned that was too long. That's too long to kind of go without doing anything on maybe the other side of the ball. So, we learned something there. And we also, within these blocks where we're three days on with an off day, it allows us to map it out maybe a little bit cleaner and give him more opportunities.”
