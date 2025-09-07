Jaguars vs. Panthers: Week 1 Game Balls
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Each week during the 2025 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.
Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from their ___ win over the Carolina Panthers.
Offense: Travis Etienne
The Jaguars had their best rushing performance in almost 24 months during their Week 1 win, rushing for 200 yards and averaging 6.3 yards per carry. They were led by fifth-year running back Travis Etienne, who rushed for 143 of those yards and who had a 71-yard run to set up the Jaguars for a touchdown to firmly put them in the lead. Etienne had one of the best games of his entire career on Sunday and firmly established himself as the Jaguars' lead back moving into Week 2 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, and perhaps even beyond that.
Defense: Foyesade Oluokun
Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun had a stellar game against the Panthers. He had an interception, forced a key fumble, and had 10 tackles. Oluokun said during the offseason that he wanted to become more of a play-maker in the Jaguars' new defensive scheme, and you could just tell he no longer had the weight of the entire defense on his shoulders on Sunday. Oluokun look fantastic on Sunday, looking more like his 2022 and 2023 self than the 2024 version from last season's defense.
Special Teams: Logan Cooke
I know, I know. Cam Little had 14 of the Jaguars' 26 points with 4-of-4 field goals and two extra points. With that said, he also had two bad kickoffs that were very unlike him and gifted the Panthers the ball at their own 40-yard line. The Jaguars ended up not being hurt very much by either of them, but that is more of the result of the defense taking control.
Instead, I opt to go with Logan Cooke, who had an outrageous 111 net yards of punting on just two punts.
