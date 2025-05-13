BREAKING: Jaguars' London Opponent Revealed
The Jacksonville Jaguars have their London opponent for 2025.
The NFL has announced the Jaguars will play the Los Angeles Rams in London in Week 7. The contest at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 19 will be the first time Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone have their team face off against their mentors in Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead.
"The third and final game in London will feature the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19. This will be the 14th game in the capital for the Jaguars, as part of the team’s multi-year commitment to playing games in the U.K," the NFL said in a release.
This is the only game the Jaguars are playing in London in 2025, breaking a streak of playing back-to-back games overseas in each of the last two seasons. This will be the Rams' first trip to London since 2019.
The NFL launched the International Series in 2007 and has played 36 regular season games in London through the 2024 season.
"The 2025 NFL season will see seven regular season games played outside of the U.S. — the most ever regular season international games to date, including historic first games in iconic venues in Berlin, Dublin and Madrid,” said NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, Major Events & International Peter O’Reilly. "The 2025 International Games schedule showcases an exciting selection of matchups featuring major NFL stars, bringing our game directly to fans around the world, and underscores our collective commitment to global growth as we continue our journey to becoming a truly global sport.”
Considering the amount of influence the Rams have had on the Jaguars' franchise this offseason, this will be one of the top games to watch on the Jaguars' entire schedule. Coen and Gladstone each got their starts in the NFL thanks to McVay and Snead, and they will now test their mettle against them for the first time in Jacksonville.
Considering the Rams are seen by many as the second-best team in the NFC, this should be a heck of an early benchmark test for the Jaguars and their regime.
