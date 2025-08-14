Stats Show Disappointing Reality for Jaguars' International Presence
The Jacksonville Jaguars have become synonymous with NFL London and Wembley Stadium, with the team finding a second home across the pond. Since 2013, they've played 13 total games in the United Kingdom, including two straight wins in a doubleheader back in 2023 against the Atlanta Falcons and the Buffalo Bills.
One of their only four wins last season also came in Wembley Stadium, a 32-16 beatdown of the New England Patriots. Considering the recent success they've had in the U.K., it might be a shame that Jacksonville only has one game over there in 2025. The Los Angeles Rams will have to prepare accordingly for Week 7, though, lest they get added to the pile of the Jaguars' international wins this year.
It's fair to say that the team has had better success in their London games than they've had in Duval. Since 2013, they've gone just 31-54 at EverBank Stadium. On the other hand, they've gone 7-6 in the U.K. in the same span. They've had so much success there that Jaguars owner Shahid Khan has to constantly fight off rumors that he's planning to move the team there permanently.
Jacksonville Jaguars not among the top NFL teams internationally despite U.K. presence
Due to their long-running involvement with NFL London, the Jacksonville Jaguars have obtained a sizable fanbase in the United Kingdom, evidenced by the droves of fans that rock black and teal in the stands anytime they play over there. Despite their effort to tap into the international market, though, the Jags haven't ranked very highly outside of Duval.
ESPN recently released its findings on the most popularly searched teams in non-United States countries. Jacksonville didn't crack the top 10, which consisted of the Kansas City Chiefs at the top, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, and Las Vegas Raiders.
No Jaguars landed in the top 10 most-searched players, either. This may be because the United Kingdom itself isn't the league's most fruitful international market. While the U.K. has hosted the most international games of any country, it ranked just seventh in non-U.S. countries searching for the NFL and related topics. It fell behind Canada, Mexico, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, and the Dominican Republic, in that order.
This is also reflective of the league's broad push to appeal to several different countries and how quickly the game is spreading around the world.
