Jaguars Must Consider the Risk-Reward of Christian Wilkins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a few clear priorities this offseason, and one of them is upgrading the defensive line. When it comes to the line, the Jaguars must explore any and all possibilities.

One of those possibilities could -- and should -- include former Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins , who is seemingly nearing a return after spending all of last season not on a roster.

Sep 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) celebrates after getting a sack against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Risk-Reward for Wilkins

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that Wilkins is intending to play in 2026, and 26 teams have so far reached out to the former top defensive tackle. Considering the Raiders are clearly not one of these teams, that means the question is whether the Jaguars are one of the five teams that has not reached out to Wilkins.

Free-agent DT Christian Wilkins fully intends to play this season, but still is rehabbing his foot injury, per his agent David Mulugheta. So far 26 teams have reached out and are waiting for Wilkins to be ready, and Wilkins is expected to have a new home as soon as he wants. pic.twitter.com/RIZvd0mxA4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2026

The risk with Wilkins is clear as day. Foot injuries are normally extremely concerning for linemen to begin with, and Wilkins' timeline is even more concerning beyond that. Wilkins injured his foot in Week 5 ... of the 2024 season. Not only has he not played in a game since then, but the fact he is still rehabing 1.5 years later is far from an encouraging sign.

With that in mind, that is the only reason a talent like Wilkins is even available. That and the way the Raiders alleged he went about his recovery. If Wilkins can put the last two years behind him and finally get healthy, though, he has the potential to be a true difference-maker, and difference-making defensive tackles are rarely available in March.

Sep 29, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) celebrates after a penalty overturned a scoring play by the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

If the Jaguars were to sign Wilkins and see him continue with foot injuries, it obviously would not be ideal, but would it really be any different than the situation they are in now? Wilkins has zero leverage to command a contract that could hurt the Jaguars if he doesn't pan out, meaning the reward should in theory far outweigh the risk.

What is the reward exactly? That is hard to say. The Wilkins of old was a $100 million signing because of his ability to dismantale interior offensive lines at a high clip. Can he still be that player a few years removed from his prime and coming off a serious injury? It is tough to say.

Dec 24, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) looks on against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

But the Jaguars are in a position where they can afford to find out. What do they really have to lose?