Jaguars' Unit Has to Respond After Punch in the Mouth
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of questions to answer following their Week 6 stinker against the Seattle Seahawks. For a one-score loss to a likely playoff team, this was a more discouraging game than one would expect. They may have only lost by eight points, 20-12, but the way they fell short was highly uninspiring.
The Jaguars couldn't generate consistent offense despite the Seahawks missing three starters in their secondary: safety Julian Love and cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon. Jacksonville's O-line let up 33 pressures, allowing Trevor Lawrence to get sacked a career-high seven times. Their defense gave up multiple big plays, with Travon Walker severely limited and Greg Newsome II still not integrated.
Ultimately, the Jaguars are still 4-2 on the season and lost to one of the better teams in the league so far. However, they have some serious soul-searching to do. They'll be hoping to find themselves in London in Week 7's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
Can the Jaguars' offensive line rebound?
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive line fell apart against a fearsome Seattle Seahawks pass rush in Week 6. Without Robert Hainsey and Brenton Strange to help on the edge, the protection around Trevor Lawrence repeatedly collapsed. The Jaguars quarterback was able to evade the pressure at a decent rate, but with 33 hurries, some of them are bound to get home.
On the bright side, it looks like the team will have Hainsey back against the Los Angeles Rams. Still, the offensive line faces a fierce challenge against Jared Verse, Kobie Turner, and Byron Young. Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski thinks that his O-line learned a huge lesson after the pitiful performance against the 'Hawks:
"There's certainly opportunity to respond within the week when you just come in and evaluate the film. And the accountability that guys take watching the film, looking at their mistakes, looking at the areas that they can improve, which has been great to be able to get back to work with those guys and see their attitude and effort.
"There's a nice balance between that as well, where you're trying to make those corrections and fix those mistakes and also move on because you’ve got to start to prepare for a difficult opponent upcoming with the Rams."
"So, we try to address that as much as we can, only really to learn from that and grow from that rather than to dwell on the past. And the guys have done a great job of trying to take those adjustments, learn from those mistakes, learn from the things that came up in that game, and then improve from it moving forward."
