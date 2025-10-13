Familiar Issue Reared Ugly Head in Jaguars' Loss to Seahawks
The Jacksonville Jaguars couldn't get the job done against the Seattle Seahawks at home. The offense simply couldn't generate enough juice, as they fell 20-12 to drop to 4-2 in the 2025 NFL season.
Trevor Lawrence actually had a decent day, finishing with 258 yards on 27-of-42 passing, scoring two touchdowns while avoiding any turnovers. However, the Seahawks were able to keep him contained on the ground, allowing just three scrambles for nine yards.
Brian Thomas Jr. had his best game of the season, pulling down eight of his 10 targets for 90 yards and a house call. However, the Jaguars' attack struggled as a whole, largely due to getting dominated in the trenches by the Seahawks.
Trevor Lawrence sets new discouraging career-high
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive line had been excellent in the first four weeks of the 2025 NFL season. That changed against the Seattle Seahawks. Between their opposition's strong front line and Robert Hainsey's absence with a hamstring injury, the Jaguars were bullied in the trenches for the first time this year.
Jacksonville struggled heavily on the ground in their loss, garnering just 59 total rushing yards on 19 carries. The offensive line was even worse in the passing game, allowing 33 pressures on quarterback Trevor Lawrence, seven of which were completely unblocked according to Pro Football Focus`. As a result, T-Law took a career-high seven sacks, losing 44 yards in the process. Head Coach Liam Coen spoke on what he saw from the Seahawks that made life so difficult for his quarterback:
"Yeah, just a combination of whether it's one-on-one protection, some stunts. We knew they were pretty good in some of their stunt games, twists, and pressures early on. He made a protection adjustment where he got sacked, and it kind of confused the running back a little bit, and [he] didn't pick up the blitz."
"I think it's probably a combination of, probably, some good players on their side in beating us, maybe, at some point. I've got to watch the tape. And then whether we're being able to progress or not, you know, being able to get back to other throws. Maybe didn't feel like he had enough time in some ways."
"So, got to move the pocket a little bit more. We tried to throw some screens, and their D-ends are reading all the screens. The only screens that were effective were the play-action halfback screens. When you're in a little bit of a drop-back game, you're trying to throw screens to balance the rush. They played those well. So credit to them. They beat us up up front."
