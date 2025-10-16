Watch Out, Trevor Lawrence is Only Growing More Comfortable in 2025
The 2025 NFL season was always going to be a key year for Trevor Lawrence. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback is now in his fifth campaign, the last one before his five-year, $275 million extension hits the books for the team. Even though that contract had already been inked, his future in Duval was far from secured.
T-Law is now on his fourth coach and his third offensive system. That's hardly an ideal situation for a young quarterback's development. Still, with the Jaguars going out of their way to bring in offensive guru Liam Coen as their newest head coach, the franchise is expecting significant development from their prized prospect.
Statistically, he was quite underwhelming to begin the season. However, he's started to turn things around. In his last three games, he's averaged 241 total yards per game on 67 percent completions with six touchdowns to just one turnover. The best part is he still hasn't come even close to hitting his full potential under Coen.
How high can Trevor Lawrence climb?
After a breakout game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Monday Night Football, Trevor Lawrence seemingly took a step back in the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He was sacked seven times and only mustered two scores, falling short 20-12 to drop to 4-2 on the 2025 NFL season.
While he was far from perfect in that game, he still showed plenty of flashes of elite potential, including some plays that he wasn't making earlier in the year. Even his career-high seven sacks can't be blamed entirely on him, as the Seahawks racked up a ridiculous 33 pressures on the quarterback. That's a 21.2 percent pressure-to-sack rate, which is about league-average for a starting QB and better than Lamar Jackson's, Drake Maye's, and Jalen Hurts' this year.
He wasn't able to get the win against Seattle, but he did extend several plays and made a handful of big-time throws for his team. When asked if he's feeling increasingly more comfortable in Head Coach Liam Coen's system, he had this to say:
"Yeah, I think I'm getting more and more comfortable in the system, and I think just getting back to the feel of the game. Obviously, missed a lot of time last year, and it's been a while since I've been out there full go. I feel like I'm getting more and more comfortable, even just being in the pocket again and like moving around. I think the last couple weeks have been better examples of that. And then, there's a lot of areas that I still can improve a lot on, and I think that's a good thing about our offense, specifically, is just we're still leaving a lot out there, and we can score a lot more points and be a lot more productive."
"So, I know for me some of the plays last week that I need to clean up, some of the progression stuff, and obviously everyone wants to talk about getting sacked a lot, but I think I can help with that as far as getting the ball out and finding some guys underneath a little bit more. So, I’ve got to help our offense out and stay on the field and keep those drives going by getting the ball out of my hands on some of those second-and-longs and finding completions. So, there's a lot of areas that I can improve on, but I definitely think I'm trending in the right direction, and that's what it's about, just keep getting better every week, and good things will happen."
